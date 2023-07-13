Kyiv’s iconic Mother Motherland monument to shed Soviet coat of arms

Mother Motherland, Kyiv’s iconic metal monument which is the tallest in Europe, will have its Soviet coat of arms replaced by a Ukrainian trident.

Ukraine’s State Inspectorate of Architecture and Urban Planning granted the permission to do so, Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov informed on Twitter.

Works are scheduled to finish by Ukraine’s Independence Day, 24 August. They will cost $765,000, to be paid by big business.


Especially for this project, metallurgists have restored the steel grade of Zaporizhstal, which was used to make the entire monument.

Last year, a poll among 800,000 Ukrainians showed 85% of them voting in favor of replacing the Soviet coat of arms with a trident.

The Motherland Monument was erected in 1981. It is the tallest sculpture in Europe.

