Boris Johnson becomes honorary citizen of Kyiv

The Kyiv City Council awarded former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who during his tenure had often visited Kyiv, the title of the honorary citizen of Kyiv.

“The Kyiv City Council approved a decision to award Boris Johnson, a great friend of Ukraine, the title of honorary citizen of Kyiv. Boris visited the Ukrainian capital several times – both in peacetime and in the most dramatic time of our struggle against the Russian aggressor. Johnson has done and, I am sure, will continue to do everything possible so that Great Britain and world leaders provide the necessary assistance to Ukraine. We thank you for your support! We are waiting for you in Kyiv again to present this honorable award!” Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko posted on Telegram.

Johnson, one of Ukrianians’ favorite politicians, had earlier received the Order of Freedom and a nameplate on the Alley of Courage in Kyiv.

Boris Johnson receives Order of Freedom & nameplate on Alley of Courage On 🇺🇦Independence Day 🇺🇦President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded 🇬🇧PM with the Order of Freedom for important support of Ukraine in the fight against Russia

📷by https://t.co/RjTbR0UR2jhttps://t.co/ScQcFzCr2M pic.twitter.com/TA1dlMsKSx — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 25, 2022

🇬🇧UK PM Boris Johnson is in Kyiv today on a traditionally unannounced visit "What happens in Ukraine matters to us all That is why I am in Kyiv today That is why the UK will continue to stand with our Ukrainian friends I believe Ukraine can and will win this war" he tweeted pic.twitter.com/8rqTMbF5sS — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 24, 2022

Tags: Johnson, Kyiv