Boris Johnson becomes honorary citizen of Kyiv

The Kyiv City Council awarded former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who during his tenure had often visited Kyiv, the title of the honorary citizen of Kyiv.

“The Kyiv City Council approved a decision to award Boris Johnson, a great friend of Ukraine, the title of honorary citizen of Kyiv. Boris visited the Ukrainian capital several times – both in peacetime and in the most dramatic time of our struggle against the Russian aggressor. Johnson has done and, I am sure, will continue to do everything possible so that Great Britain and world leaders provide the necessary assistance to Ukraine. We thank you for your support! We are waiting for you in Kyiv again to present this honorable award!” Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko posted on Telegram.

Johnson, one of Ukrianians’ favorite politicians, had earlier received the Order of Freedom and a nameplate on the Alley of Courage in Kyiv.

