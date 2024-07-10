Eng
Biden announces five strategic air defense systems from partner countries for Ukraine

In response to recent Russian missile attacks, the US, Germany, Romania, Netherlands, and Italy join forces to bolster Ukraine’s air defenses with strategic systems and interceptors.
Maria Tril
10/07/2024
nato allies
NATO allies. Illustrative photo
US President Joe Biden has announced a significant boost to Ukraine’s air defense capabilities, with five additional strategic air defense systems to be provided by NATO allies.

This move comes in response to intensified Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities, including a recent attack on a children’s hospital in Kyiv.

According to White Hosue’s statement, the United States, Germany, and Romania donated the additional Patriot batteries. Besides, the aid package will include Patriot components donated by the Netherlands and other partners to enable the operation of an additional Patriot battery and an additional SAMP-T system donated by Italy.

The announcement comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives in Washington. He emphasizes his intent to “fight” for strong NATO decisions to strengthen his country’s air defenses and secure more F-16 fighter jets.

“We are fighting for additional security guarantees for Ukraine – and these are weapons and finances, political support,” Zelenskyy said in a video.

Despite these commitments, Western allies face challenges in providing more Patriot batteries, as many are already deployed in strategic locations or part of national or NATO defense plans. According to Western military officials, the initiative to supply F-16s and train Ukrainian pilots has been delayed due to slow progress and a lack of available pilots.

“Our message to Moscow and the world is clear: Our support for Ukraine is strong and unwavering,” the joint statement from participating stated.

