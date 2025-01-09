US prepares air defense and F-16 ammunition in latest Ukraine aid tranche

The US Department of Defense announced on 9 January a new security assistance package worth $500 million to support Ukraine’s defense needs, including equipment for F-16 fighter jets, provided to Ukraine by European allies.

US President-elect Donald Trump, who pledged to consider reducing military aid to Ukraine, assumes office on 20 January. The Pentagon-announced package is likely the Biden Administration’s final tranche and could potentially be the last overall.

The Pentagon reports this Presidential Drawdown Authority package will provide Ukraine with air defense capabilities, featuring AIM-7, RIM-7, and AIM-9M missiles, as well as air-to-ground munitions.

According to the DoD announcement, the package includes support equipment for F-16s, armored bridging systems, secure communications equipment, and small arms with ammunition.

The assistance also covers spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation.

The Department of Defense notes this marks the Biden Administration’s 74th tranche of equipment provided from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021.

“The United States continues to work together with some 50 Allies and partners that Secretary Austin will convene tomorrow as part of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group and its associated Capability Coalitions to provide the support Ukraine needs to prevail in its fight against Russian aggression,” the Department of Defense added.

