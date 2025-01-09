US prepares air defense and F-16 ammunition in latest Ukraine aid tranche

The US Department of Defense announced on 9 January a new security assistance package worth $500 million to support Ukraine’s defense needs, including equipment for F-16 fighter jets, provided to Ukraine by European allies.
The Pentagon reports this Presidential Drawdown Authority package will provide Ukraine with air defense capabilities, featuring AIM-7, RIM-7, and AIM-9M missiles, as well as air-to-ground munitions.
According to the DoD announcement, the package includes support equipment for F-16s, armored bridging systems, secure communications equipment, and small arms with ammunition.
The assistance also covers spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation.
The Department of Defense notes this marks the Biden Administration’s 74th tranche of equipment provided from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021.
“The United States continues to work together with some 50 Allies and partners that Secretary Austin will convene tomorrow as part of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group and its associated Capability Coalitions to provide the support Ukraine needs to prevail in its fight against Russian aggression,” the Department of Defense added.
Related:
- Several billion dollars in Ukraine aid to remain unused by Biden team
- Ukrainian F-16 pilot makes history, destroys six cruise missiles in single mission
- Sweden joins compensation scheme for Romania’s Patriot transfer to Ukraine
- Russia launches over 300 drones and 20 missiles at Ukraine in 2025’s first days, Zelenskyy says
- Greece to send 24 aging Sea Sparrow missiles for Ukraine’s air defense
- AP: US prepares $ 1.25 billion military package for Ukraine before transition
- Biden orders continued surge in weapons deliveries to Ukraine after Russia’s Christmas attacks
- US delivers first $ 1 billion from frozen Russian asset proceeds to Ukraine