Eng
Esp

US prepares air defense and F-16 ammunition in latest Ukraine aid tranche

The new $500 million military aid package for Ukraine includes air defense missiles, ammunition and specialized equipment for F-16s.
byYuri Zoria
09/01/2025
2 minute read
us sends cutting-edge aim-9x air-to-air missiles ukraine's new f-16 fighters fighter aircraft firing aim-9 sidewinder heat-seeking missile illustrative 800px-f-16c_fighting_falcon_fires_an_aim-9_sidewinder
An F-16 fighter aircraft firing an AIM-9 Sidewinder heat-seeking missile. Illustrative photo: Wikimedia Commons.
US prepares air defense and F-16 ammunition in latest Ukraine aid tranche

The US Department of Defense announced on 9 January a new security assistance package worth $500 million to support Ukraine’s defense needs, including equipment for F-16 fighter jets, provided to Ukraine by European allies.

US President-elect Donald Trump, who pledged to consider reducing military aid to Ukraine, assumes office on 20 January. The Pentagon-announced package is likely the Biden Administration’s final tranche and could potentially be the last overall.

The Pentagon reports this Presidential Drawdown Authority package will provide Ukraine with air defense capabilities, featuring AIM-7, RIM-7, and AIM-9M missiles, as well as air-to-ground munitions.

According to the DoD announcement, the package includes support equipment for F-16s, armored bridging systems, secure communications equipment, and small arms with ammunition.

The assistance also covers spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation.

The Department of Defense notes this marks the Biden Administration’s 74th tranche of equipment provided from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021.

The United States continues to work together with some 50 Allies and partners that Secretary Austin will convene tomorrow as part of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group and its associated Capability Coalitions to provide the support Ukraine needs to prevail in its fight against Russian aggression,” the Department of Defense added.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!