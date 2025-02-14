Ukraine’s F-16s deploy US missiles adapted to defeat Russian air tactics, TWZ reports

New combat images reveal Ukraine’s F-16 fighters are carrying advanced American-made missiles, marking a major boost to their air defense capabilities, The War Zone reports.

This expansion of Ukraine’s F-16 capabilities represents a significant evolution in its air combat operations. It combines defensive and offensive capabilities with advanced electronic warfare systems specifically tailored for the Russian threat environment.

The photos, first shared on Telegram’s Soniah_Hub channel, show an F-16 returning from patrol with new AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles, which are particularly effective against drones and cruise missiles, and the longer-range AIM-120C AMRAAM missile. This combination gives Ukrainian pilots more options in aerial combat.

Ukrainian Air Force F-16AM Fighting Falcon returning from a combat air patrol, having expended one of its AIM-120C-series AMRAAM missiles.



Appears to be the first confirmation that Ukrainian Falcons are sporting the more advanced and longer-ranged C-series AMRAAMS. pic.twitter.com/oK7TLUOCbW — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) February 11, 2025

“The lack of fire and forget missiles is the greatest problem for us,” the late Ukrainian fighter pilot Andrii “Juice” Pilshchykov had told The War Zone, highlighting why these new weapons matter.

The AMRAAM missiles help counter Russian fighters that typically fire their R-37M missiles from beyond the range of Ukrainian aircraft.

Beyond air defense, Ukrainian F-16s are now conducting ground attack missions near the front lines. The fighters carry GBU-39/B Small Diameter Bombs, which offer high accuracy and useful standoff range against semi-hardened static targets. Each aircraft can carry multiple bombs, with large numbers available in NATO stockpiles.

A US Air Force F-16C armed with AIM-120C AMRAAM, AIM-9L/M Sidewinder, and AGM-88 HARM missiles. Photo: US Air Force

The jets are also equipped with sophisticated protection systems. These include the AN/ALQ-131 pod for radar threat defense and the Danish-made Pylon Integrated Dispensing System Plus (PIDS+), which can detect incoming missiles and deploy countermeasures.

“These electronic warfare systems were specifically optimized against Russian threats with US Air Force assistance,” The War Zone notes, adding that combat data being shared back to improve capabilities for both countries.

However, challenges persist in Ukraine’s F-16 program. After losing its first F-16 and pilot in August 2024, some deliveries have faced delays. The Belgian Ministry of Defense cites pilot training and spare parts shortages as key issues. Despite these setbacks, recent deliveries of Dutch F-16s have arrived, contributing to the promised total of approximately 85 aircraft from NATO allies, including 24 from the Netherlands, 19 from Denmark, and 12 from Norway, with Belgium pledging 30.

