Drone attack hits Slavyansk-na-Kubani in southern Russia’s Krasnodar Krai

In southern Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, drones targeted Slavyansk-na-Kubani, where local residents reported air defense systems activation and fires, according to Russian news Telegram channel Astra. The regional operational headquarters later confirmed the attack but did not mention its target, stating that falling debris caused dry grass fires on the city outskirts.

Ukrainian forces have intensified their strikes on Russian military installations, industrial hubs, and energy infrastructure over the past four months. According to collected data, over the four months, Ukraine launched at least 66 successful attacks on strategic targets inside Russia.

The city is home to the Slavyansk oil refinery (Slavyansk ECO LLC), which was previously targeted twice by Ukrainian drone attacks in April and May 2024, forcing it to suspend operations. On 8 February 2025, the refinery was hit again by drones. The facility has an annual capacity of 5.2 million tons, accounting for 9% of total oil refining in Russia’s Southern Federal District, as per Astra.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed intercepting 50 drones overnight, with 41 over Belgorod Oblast, five over Voronezh Oblast, and four over Rostov Oblast, notably omitting any mention of Krasnodar Krai incidents.

Oil pumping station struck again

In a separate attack the night before, overnight on 12-13 February, nine drones struck the Transneft-Baltic’s Andreapol oil pumping station in Erokhino village, located in western Russia’s Tver Oblast, sources told Astra. Official Russia claimed that all nine UAVs were downed.

However, Astra reported on 14 February, citing its sources, that all nine vehicles struck the pumping station, and the strike damaged the communication hub operator building and electrical systems, inflicting no casualties.

Ukrainian media outlet RBC-Ukraine reported that the facility temporarily suspended operations, citing its Ukrainian Security Service sources.

The Andreapol station, established in 1982, serves as a key point in the Baltic Pipeline System-2. According to Transneft-Baltic chief engineer Evgeniy Inzhevatov’s 2022 statement, the facility plays a crucial role in ensuring reliable and safe oil transportation, Astra says.

This marks the second attack on the facility in recent weeks, following a 28 January strike that damaged the communications building roof, operator station, and filtration pump area, causing an oil spill and fire.

