Canada allows Ukraine to use its weapons in Russia

The Canadian Ministry of National Defense permitted Ukraine to deploy Canadian-made military equipment, including tanks and armored vehicles, within Russian borders.
byMaria Tril
16/08/2024
2 minute read
canada ukraine
Canadian and Ukrainian flags. Illustrative image: chamber.ca
Canada has given Ukraine the green light to use Canadian-supplied military equipment, including tanks and armored vehicles, on Russian territory, according to a statement from the Canadian Ministry of National Defense on 15 August.

“Ukrainians know best how to defend their homeland, and we aim to support their capability,” said André-Anne Poulin, a spokesperson for the Canadian Ministry of Defense, according to CBC.

Poulin emphasized, “Canada has no geographical restrictions on the use of military equipment we transfer to Ukraine.”

The statement comes as Ukraine has reportedly begun operations in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. While it’s unclear if Canadian weapons were used in this operation, CNN footage showed a Canadian-made Senator patrol vehicle crossing the border into Russia on Thursday.

Canada has provided Ukraine with eight Leopard 2A4 tanks, dozens of armored combat support vehicles, hundreds of armored patrol vehicles, and several M-777 howitzers.

Poulin said that Canadian aid always complies with the Arms Trade Treaty, an international agreement to reduce illegal arms supplies and human rights violations.

This stance aligns with that of the UK, which has also confirmed that Ukrainian forces can use British weapons on Russian territory for self-defense, with one exception. Sky News reports that Ukrainian troops likely deployed British Challenger 2 tanks while advancing into the Kursk Oblast.

The Canadian government’s position underscores its commitment to supporting Ukraine’s defense capabilities without imposing limitations on where the equipment can be used.

