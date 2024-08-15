Ukraine will receive a new aid package from Germany by the end of 2024, said German General Christian Freuding, according to the Bundeswehr.

The assistance will include artillery systems, firearms, drones, tanks, and armored vehicles.

However, the main objective of the aid is to supply Kyiv with additional air defense systems as Russia increases its aerial assaults on infrastructure facilities in cold seasons to make living conditions for Ukrainians unbearable and raise the number of Ukrainian migrants in the EU.

Overall, by the end of the year, Germany plans to deliver two batteries of medium-range IRIS-T SLM air defense systems to Ukraine and two batteries of short-range IRIS-T SLS.

Kyiv will reportedly receive ten Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, munitions, and about 30 Leopard 1A5 tanks, which Rheinmetall, the arms manufacturer, is currently refurbishing. The country will also send 400 armored MRAP vehicles of an unknown modification and artillery systems, including 12 PzH-2000 tracked self-propelled howitzers and four Zuzana 2 self-propelled artillery systems.

Additionally, Berlin will provide Kyiv with an unspecified number of firearms, ammunition, logistical transport, and a field hospital.