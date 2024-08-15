Sky News: Ukraine uses British Challenger 2 tanks in Russia’s Kursk Oblast operation

Ukrainian forces have reportedly deployed British-supplied Challenger 2 tanks during their incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast, marking the first combat use of these tanks on Russian soil, Sky News reports.

The operation, which began on 6 August, involves elements of Ukraine’s 82nd Air Assault Brigade, the unit trained to operate the Challenger 2 tanks.

A source told Sky News that the UK government’s policy allows Ukraine to use British weapons, including Challenger 2 tanks, on Russian territory. However, the exact details of how and when these tanks were used in Kursk remain unclear.

The UK Ministry of Defence declined to comment on operational details but stated that policy has not changed.

“Under Article 51 of the UN Charter Ukraine has a clear right of self-defence against Russia’s illegal attacks, that does not preclude operations inside Russia,” a spokesperson said.

Former UK Defence Secretary Sir Ben Wallace reportedly disclosed that during his tenure, he had given permission for Ukraine to use supplied weapons inside Russia, except long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles.

According to The Times, Sir Ben suggested that “if the attack was designed to go after logistics and infrastructure supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it was ‘perfectly legitimate’ for Ukraine to use British weapons.”

The UK agreed to provide Ukraine with 14 Challenger 2 tanks in January 2023, which prompted similar commitments from Germany and the United States. One of these tanks was destroyed in combat within Ukraine last September, marking the first loss of a Challenger 2 in active combat since its introduction in 1994.

The Ministry of Defence spokesperson emphasized, “We make clear during the gifting process that equipment is to be used in line with international law.”

