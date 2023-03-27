Ukrainian tank crews return home after completing Challenger 2 training in UK

Ukrainian tank crews have completed training on Challenger 2 tanks in the UK and have returned home to continue their fight against Russia’s illegal invasion, the UK Ministry of Defence reported.

Britain was the first country to announce supplies of Western tanks with accompanying ammunition and spare parts to Ukraine. Shortly after the announcement in January, Ukrainian crews started a several-week training course. British trainers instructed the crews on how to fight with Challenger 2s, which included how to command, drive and work together as a Challenger 2 tank crew and effectively identify and engage targets, according to the Ministry wrote.

“It has been a privilege for the Combat Manoeuvre Centre team to deliver this training to our Ukrainian partners. We have all been hugely impressed with the level of competence displayed and have no doubt that that our friends will use the Challenger 2 tanks most effectively in the battles to come as they fight to defend their homeland,” said Lt-Col John Stone, who oversaw the training mission.

The UK Defense Ministry said that Britain is “sending Challenger 2 tanks, which will soon be in the hands of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.”

The UK is sending 14 Challenger tanks. In an interview, the Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK claimed that Britain had doubled the number of promised Challengers, but this claim wasn’t later confirmed.

Marking the conclusion of training Ukrainian Challenger 2 crews, the British Ministry of Defence has released a 30 minute documentary on YouTube, featuring a behind-the-scenes look at the training.

