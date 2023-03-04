UK doubled the number of Challenger 2 tanks pledged to Ukraine – Ukrainian Ambassador

A Challenger 2 Main Battle of the British Army patrolling outside Basra, Iraq, in 2003. File photo: defenceimagery.mod.uk

In his interview with the Donbas.Realii project of the Ukrainian service of Radio Liberty, Ukrainian Ambassador to Great Britain Vadym Prystaiko said regarding the Challenger 2 tanks that the UK “promised 14 tanks, and as a result of President Zelenskyy’s visit, it was agreed to double that number.”

Zelenskyy visited the UK on 8 February. UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace previously said the British tank would arrive in Ukraine “before summer.”

Other takeaways from Vadym Prystayko’s interview:

Britain offers to increase the number of Ukrainian soldiers undergoing training in the UK by 2.5 times;

Ukraine will receive 33 units of the 155mm AS-90 armored self-propelled guns from Britain;

the British are ready to find even the weapons they don’t have, often in other countries;

agreements are already reached as to the “systems that will allow us to hit the entire occupied territory.”

