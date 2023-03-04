UK doubled the number of Challenger 2 tanks pledged to Ukraine – Ukrainian Ambassador

A Challenger 2 Main Battle of the British Army patrolling outside Basra, Iraq, in 2003. File photo: defenceimagery.mod.uk
In his interview with the Donbas.Realii project of the Ukrainian service of Radio Liberty, Ukrainian Ambassador to Great Britain Vadym Prystaiko said regarding the Challenger 2 tanks that the UK “promised 14 tanks, and as a result of President Zelenskyy’s visit, it was agreed to double that number.”
Zelenskyy visited the UK on 8 February. UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace previously said the British tank would arrive in Ukraine “before summer.”
Other takeaways from Vadym Prystayko’s interview:
- Britain offers to increase the number of Ukrainian soldiers undergoing training in the UK by 2.5 times;
- Ukraine will receive 33 units of the 155mm AS-90 armored self-propelled guns from Britain;
- the British are ready to find even the weapons they don’t have, often in other countries;
- agreements are already reached as to the “systems that will allow us to hit the entire occupied territory.”
Read also:
- UK may give Ukraine long-range cruise missiles – The Times
- UK to extend Ukraine military training to pilots and marines, announce additional sanctions against Russia
- Ukrainian soldiers arrive in the UK for AS90 training
- Arming Ukraine is ‘the swiftest and the only path to peace’ – UK Foreign Secretary
- No immediate transfer of UK fighter jets to Ukraine – British Defense Secretary
- “Combat aircrafts – for Ukraine! Wings – for freedom!” – Zelenskyy to UK Parliament (video)
- Britain plans to send tanks to Ukraine, British PM’s spox confirms (Jan 2023)
Tags: AS-90, Challenger 2, UK