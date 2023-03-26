The second group of Ukrainian artillery recruits is finishing the training on the UK AS90 155mm self-propelled artillery

Photo by Rob Kane/Defense Ministry

Ukraine’s General Staff wrote about this, referring to the UK Ministry of Defense.

On January 15, Britain confirmed plans to transfer a squadron of 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, a battery of eight AS90 self-propelled guns at “high readiness” and two batteries at “varying states of readiness.”

A group of Ukrainian military personnel arrived in Britain for training on AS90 self-propelled guns at the beginning of February. The Ukrainian artillery soldiers have backgrounds ranging from experienced artillery soldiers to little or no military experience.

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: military aid to Ukraine, Ukraine-UK relations