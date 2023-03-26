The second group of Ukrainian artillery recruits is finishing the training on the UK AS90 155mm self-propelled artillery

Photo by Rob Kane/Defense Ministry 

Ukraine’s General Staff wrote about this, referring to the UK Ministry of Defense.

On January 15, Britain confirmed plans to transfer a squadron of 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, a battery of eight AS90 self-propelled guns at “high readiness” and two batteries at “varying states of readiness.”

A group of Ukrainian military personnel arrived in Britain for training on AS90 self-propelled guns at the beginning of February. The Ukrainian artillery soldiers have backgrounds ranging from experienced artillery soldiers to little or no military experience.

