Ukrainian soldiers arrive in the UK for AS90 training

Ukrainian soldiers have arrived in the UK for military training on AS90 howitzers, the British Ministry of Defence says.

“A warm welcome to Ukrainian personnel who have arrived in the UK this weekend to get to grips with the AS90.

The AS90 is an armored self-propelled artillery weapon which the UK is providing to help Ukraine defend its homeland and retake territory,” the ministry said on Twitter.

Earlier, Ukrainian troops began training in the UK on the Challenger 2 tanks that Britain had promised Ukraine.

Tags: AS90, UK, Ukraine