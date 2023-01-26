Britain to send Challenger tanks to Ukraine by end of March

Challenger 2 tank with a 120 mm rifled (rare) L30A1 gun, the British main battle tank for the AFU/ Source: Mezha media
The UK plans to deliver Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine as early as this spring, British Minister of State at the Ministry of Defence Alex Chalk announced on 26 January, according to Reuters.
“The intention is that it will be at the end of March,” Alex Chalk told at the UK’s parliament today.
Chalk announced that by March the Ukrainian military will undergo intensive training on how to operate and maintain the British battle tanks Challenger 2.
“The UK has a leadership role to catalyze other nations. That is what we intended to do and that is what we have, I hope it is fair to say, delivered. So the number of tanks [western-style battle tanks for Ukraine] overall is now over 70. Two weeks ago it was zero, so we are making steps in the right direction,” Chalk added.
The UK has a leading role in providing defensive aid to Ukraine, and was the first country to give modern Western main battle tanks.@AlexChalkChelt confirmed that together, the UK and our international partners are giving more than 70 tanks to Ukraine.
On 14 January 2023, the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, announced that the UK would send tanks to aid the Ukrainian offensive, which made the UK the first country to approve sending western-style battle tanks to Ukraine.
