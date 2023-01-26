Canada to send four German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine in coming weeks

Canadian Forces Leopard 2A4 tanks at CFB Gagetown, New Brunswick, Canada, 2012. Photo: David Smith/The Canadian Press

Canada is sending four of its German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine in the coming weeks, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand announced during a news conference on 26 January, making Canada the latest country to promise the heavy weapons to Ukraine, The Globe and Mail reports. The tanks will come with spare parts and ammunition, and Canada will also provide trainers. Moreover, the country is also leaving open the possibility of sending more Leopards in the future, according to Anand.

“This donation, combined with the contributions of allies and partners, will significantly help the armed forces of Ukraine as they fight heroically to defend their nation’s freedom and sovereignty,” she said. “These tanks will allow Ukraine to liberate even more of its territory and defend its people from Russia’s brutal invasion.”

Canada announced its decision after Germany pledged on 25 January to provide its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and also allowed other countries to re-export their German-made Leopards to Ukraine.

The goal is for its allies to provide Ukraine with 88 of the German-made Leopards, which would make up two battalions, The Globe and Mail wrote.

