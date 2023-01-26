German company wants to equip Leopard tanks for Ukraine with a lot of ammunition

The armaments group Rheinmetall is ready to supply large quantities of ammunition for the Leopard tanks that Germany and other countries will send to Ukraine, Tagesschau reports.

“Rheinmetall is prepared and has significantly increased its ammunition capacities – and especially in the large caliber sector – as a precautionary measure,” the Düsseldorf-based company explained to the “Rheinische Post” newspaper. “We have invested heavily in this and will continue to do so by building new production facilities and recruiting additional staff. We are doing everything we can to support Ukraine, NATO and the German government, including with the ammunition they need.”

With the increased capacities, the group is able to cover a foreseeable increase in demand from the Bundeswehr and the armed forces of other “Leopard” user states.