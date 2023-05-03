Canada sends demining equipment worth over USD 16 million to Ukraine

Ukraine has received the first batch of demining equipment from Canada, according to the Embassy of Canada in Ukraine.

The equipment worth over $16 million, which includes vehicles to clear farmland, will help Ukraine restore its food security.

Canada’ s first delivery of CAD 22.5 million in demining equipment for the @SESU_UA! These vehicles will be used to clear farmland, returning it to productive use and helping restore food security. #StandWithUkraine #landmines #Ukraine #Canada #OttawaConvention pic.twitter.com/eeKJAVUIlU — Canada in Ukraine (@CanEmbUkraine) May 3, 2023

Earlier, Defense Minister of Canada Anita Anand announced a new military aid package worth over $39 million for Ukraine during the eleventh meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

Tags: Canada