Canada will fight for justice for Ukrainian people – Trudeau

On 1 March, during the Bucha Summit commemorating the town’s liberation from Russian troops, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that Canada is determined to bring those responsible for atrocities in Bucha and throughout Ukraine to justice, UkrInform reported.

“Before the invasion, Bucha was similar to many towns around the world but has become a symbol of tragedy, a horrific war, and we must never forget what happened there. We will continue to fight for justice for the Ukrainian people. It is our responsibility, and Canada will work towards achieving this,” he said.

In addition, the prime minister of Canada emphasized the importance of carrying out a comprehensive investigation into the Bucha atrocities to hold the criminals accountable.

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: Canada