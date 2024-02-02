Canada FM Joly visits Ukraine to get Russia to return Ukrainian children

Joly will unveil a joint initiative with Ukraine aimed at urging global action to compel Russia to repatriate thousands of Ukrainian children unlawfully deported from conflict zones. The Canadian-led project focuses on increasing awareness and coordinating advocacy efforts, with Ottawa offering technical support to assist Ukraine in the return of these children, of whom fewer than 400 have been recovered from Russia.

Russia’s abduction of Ukrainian children

Since the outset of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, it has escalated the forcible deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia from occupied areas, often changing their identities to obstruct family reunifications.

In March 2023, The International Criminal Court in The Hague issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s Commissioner for Children’s Rights, Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, concerning their involvement in the forced deportation of children.

The forced displacement of children from one group to another with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national group is considered a crime of genocide under point (e) of Article 2 of the 1948 Convention on Genocide, which the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe previously emphasized.

Last October, Ukraine initiated Bring Kids Back UA platform, unifying efforts to return children deported by Russia. The initiative aims to ensure the safe return of these children to their families.

