Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

US General Brown urges allies to support Ukraine’s military industry at Ramstein meeting in Germany

He stressed the need for continued efforts in providing essential equipment and training to bolster Ukraine’s military industry amid ongoing Russian aggression.
byOlena Mukhina
06/09/2024
1 minute read
Pokrovsk Donbas Russian offensive
Ukrainian soldiers prepare to defend Pokrovsk / photo by the 24th King Danylo Brigade
US General Brown urges allies to support Ukraine’s military industry at Ramstein meeting in Germany

Ukraine’s allies should help the country strengthen its military industry, said General Charles Brown, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, following the 24th meeting of the Ramstein format in Germany, UkrInform reports.  

The 24th Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting took place on 6 September at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy participated in it.

“We must help Ukraine build its own industrial base by sharing technical specifications, developing joint production, exploring cooperation opportunities, and supporting key maintenance areas,” Brown said.

He urged members of the Defense Contact Group to continue providing direct military aid.

“Ukraine needs help rebuilding its combat units and creating new ones by next spring. Efforts must continue by providing parts, equipment, and training to support the Ukrainian arsenal of provided weapon systems,” the general added.

In his view, Ukraine’s incredible willpower is the main reason for the failure of the Russian invasion.

“Continuous support from coalition members has helped turn this willpower into combat effectiveness. Our ongoing support, combined with Ukraine’s firm determination to defend itself, sends a clear message to authoritarian regimes: they will not succeed in winning over a coalition of countries advocating for freedom and democracy,” Brown said.

At the meeting, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin noted that since February 2022, members of the Contact Group have provided Kyiv with over $106 billion in security and defense assistance.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts