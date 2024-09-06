US General Brown urges allies to support Ukraine’s military industry at Ramstein meeting in Germany

Ukraine’s allies should help the country strengthen its military industry, said General Charles Brown, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, following the 24th meeting of the Ramstein format in Germany, UkrInform reports.

The 24th Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting took place on 6 September at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy participated in it.

“We must help Ukraine build its own industrial base by sharing technical specifications, developing joint production, exploring cooperation opportunities, and supporting key maintenance areas,” Brown said.

He urged members of the Defense Contact Group to continue providing direct military aid.

“Ukraine needs help rebuilding its combat units and creating new ones by next spring. Efforts must continue by providing parts, equipment, and training to support the Ukrainian arsenal of provided weapon systems,” the general added.

In his view, Ukraine’s incredible willpower is the main reason for the failure of the Russian invasion.

“Continuous support from coalition members has helped turn this willpower into combat effectiveness. Our ongoing support, combined with Ukraine’s firm determination to defend itself, sends a clear message to authoritarian regimes: they will not succeed in winning over a coalition of countries advocating for freedom and democracy,” Brown said.

At the meeting, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin noted that since February 2022, members of the Contact Group have provided Kyiv with over $106 billion in security and defense assistance.

Related: