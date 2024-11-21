Eng
Canadian-purchased NASAMS air defense system en route to Ukraine

This follows close collaboration with US officials and Raytheon, with Prime Minister Trudeau informing President Zelenskyy about the system’s readiness earlier this year.
by Yuri Zoria
21/11/2024
Spanish instructors train Ukrainian soldiers how to operate a NASAMS air defense system. March 2024. Photo: Spanish Defense Staff
Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair confirmed that a NASAMS air defense system purchased for Ukraine will soon be delivered, according to Ukrinform. Currently located in Poland, the system is set to cross the border into Ukraine in the near future.

In late 2023, Zelenskyy stated that NASAMS and Patriot systems proved highly effective in Ukraine. In April 2024, amid intensified Russian air attacks, Zelenskyy urged allies to provide as many air defense systems as possible, stressing that Ukraine needs 25 Patriot systems to fully secure its airspace. He noted that even an immediate supply of seven systems would significantly boost Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

Blair emphasized Canada’s close collaboration with the US and Raytheon, the manufacturer of the NASAMS system, in preparing the system for transfer. He stated that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had already discussed the delivery with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an earlier phone conversation.

The Defense Minister highlighted that Canada is working with Ukrainian counterparts to expedite the delivery process, indicating further updates will follow shortly. The NASAMS system is expected to significantly enhance Ukraine’s ability to counter Russian aerial threats.

Last year, Canada joined a US-led initiative to procure 10 NASAMS systems as part of broader military support. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy recently announced that a NASAMS system is expected to arrive in Ukraine before the end of the year.

