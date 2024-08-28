The Telegraph: UK quietly supports Ukraine’s Storm Shadow strikes in Russia

The Telegraph claims that the United Kingdom is privately supporting Ukraine’s use of Storm Shadow missiles to strike targets within Russia, but is refraining from making public statements on the matter due to concerns about potential disagreements with the United States.

Despite Ukraine’s appeals, Western countries, including the US and the UK, have restricted Ukraine’s use of their long-range weapons like ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles to prevent deep strikes inside Russia, allegedly aiming to avoid escalation.

The Telegraph reports that Downing Street backs the use of these long-range missiles, which can avoid enemy radar and hit precise targets reportedly up to 300 km away. However, the UK government is avoiding public calls for such actions to prevent tensions with the US administration.

“The Telegraph understands that the UK has not made a formal request to the US for Ukraine to use the missiles inside Russia. It is understood that US concerns about the move have been made clear. A White House source told The Telegraph the Biden administration has concerns that their use, even without US approval, could escalate matters and lead to American troops being drawn into the conflict,” the publication wrote.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s president, has repeatedly requested permission to use these weapons for strikes deep inside Russian territory. However, the use of Storm Shadow missiles often involves classified US systems, requiring Washington’s approval, the Telegraph says.

A senior military source told The Telegraph,

“The US fear escalation more than we do because they have to deal with it. We don’t.”

The report also mentions that there are concerns in the US that the missiles may no longer be effective against Russian targets that have been moved away from the border.

Yesterday, Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine has successfully test-fired a domestically-built ballistic missile, though details of the test launch were not released. The missile is probably the Hrim-2, which has been in development for years.

