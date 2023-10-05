Zelenskyy: Ukraine slowly pushing Russia out, but weapon shortage poses difficulties 

Ukraine is “slowly but surely” pushing Russia out of its land, but the shortage of weapons and ammunition poses difficulties, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, according to CNN.

“The difficulty is that the fields are mined. The difficulty is that there is a shortage of weapons and ammunition, especially a great shortage of air defense,” Zelenskyy said in an interview with Italian channel Sky TG24 on 4 October.

Political turmoil in the US Congress may jeopardize the flow of American military aid for Ukraine as US President Biden urged Republicans to stop their infighting and back “critically important” assistance for Kyiv.

According to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, there is a “deficit in air defense,” which is essential for the ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive but also to protect the country’s population.

Zelenskyy says as winter approaches, it could pose a challenge for Ukrainians, including civilians and soldiers, since Russia is expected to increase pressure during the cold months.

Last winter saw a massive Russian military campaign against Ukraine’s energy grid designed to knock out power and heating for Ukrainian civilians amid the cold season.

