Canada imposes sanctions on Russian military, nuclear sectors

byOlena Mukhina
24/08/2023
Canadian MP Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on 10 June 2023. Photo: Suspilne
Canada imposed additional sanctions on Russian individuals and companies responsible for the war in Ukraine, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced during a speech at the third International Summit of the Crimean Platform.

The restrictions targeted four individuals and 29 entities from the Russian military, industrial, financial, and nuclear sectors, Trudeau said

In addition, the prime minister said that Canada would continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, according to UkrInform.

