Russo Ukrainian War. Day 336: Germany approves sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Assessment

Russian outlet RBK claimed on January 23 that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu appointed Colonel General Sergey Kuzovlev as the Southern Military District (SMD) commander and Lieutenant General Yevgeny Nikiforov as the Western Military District (WMD) commander. RBK claimed that Nikiforov replaced Kuzovlev as WMD commander after Kuzovlev held the position from December 13, 2022, to January 23, 2023. The United Kingdom Ministry of Defense (UK MoD) claimed that the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) appointed Kuzovlev WMD Commander in late October of 2022. RBK claimed that the Russian MoD had appointed Lieutenant General Roman Berdnikov as WMD commander in October of 2022, however. The Ukrainian Main Military Intelligence Directorate (GUR) reported on December 26, 2022, that Nikiforov left his position as Chief of Staff of the Eastern Military District (EMD) to replace Kuzovlev as a part of the internal power struggles between Wagner Financier Yevgeny Prigozhin, Shoigu, and Gerasimov. Nikiforov previously commanded Wagner Group fighters in Ukraine as commander of the 58th Combined Arms Army in 2014 and may have connections to Prigozhin. The conflicting reporting on the WMD and SMD command suggests that military district command dynamics remain opaque, indicating that the Russian military is struggling to institute sound command structures and maintain traditional command.

Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov continued efforts to portray himself and the traditional Russian military command structure as the true defenders of Russia. Gerasimov reiterated on January 23 that Russian President Vladimir Putin approved Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu’s plan to develop Russian forces’ ability to respond to “new threats to the military security” of Russia, and Gerasimov accused Ukraine and NATO states of aiming to threaten Russia. Gerasimov invoked the Russian General Staff’s historical role in guiding and protecting Russia through several military crises, including the Great Patriotic War (World War II). Gerasimov claimed that “modern Russia has never known such a level and intensity of hostilities” and heavily implied that the current war in Ukraine presents the greatest threat to Russia since the Great Patriotic War , therefore necessitating the leadership and protection of the Russian General Staff under Gerasimov’s leadership. Gerasimov’s framing of the war and the General Staff’s ongoing revitalization efforts within the historical context of the Great Patriotic War is part of the continued campaign to counter the growing power and influence of Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin, Chechen Republic Head Ramzan Kadyrov, and their respective paramilitary structures, all of which threaten Gerasimov and the Russian General Staff as ISW has previously reported. It also continues Putin’s efforts to reframe the current struggle as an effort like the Great Patriotic War to justify protracted demands for sacrifice and mobilization by the Russian people.

Western states’ provision of main battle tanks to Ukraine will help enable Ukraine to conduct mechanized warfare to defeat the Russian military and liberate Ukrainian territory . ISW previously assessed that the West has contributed to Ukraine’s inability to take advantage of having pinned Russian forces in Bakhmut by slow-rolling or withholding weapons systems and supplies essential for large-scale counteroffensive operations. Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny previously emphasized in December 2022 that Ukraine needs 300 main battle tanks (among other weapon systems) to enable Ukrainian counteroffensives.

A coalition of NATO member states reportedly will send Ukraine modern main battle tanks. The Wall Street Journal reported on January 24 that US President Joe Biden is preparing to send “a significant number” of Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine and that the White House may announce the delivery as soon as January 25. German newspaper Der Spiegel reported on January 24 that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz decided to deliver at least one tank company (14 tanks) of Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine in an unspecified time frame. Poland likely will send Ukraine Leopard 2 tanks following Germany’s decision. Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak stated on January 24 that Poland formally requested Germany grant permission to transfer Poland’s Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated that Berlin would not interfere if Poland wanted to send its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. British officials confirmed on January 16 that the United Kingdom would send Ukraine 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron stated he would not rule out the possibility of France sending Ukraine Leclerc tanks on January 22.

Russian sources widely claimed that Russian forces launched an offensive around Vuhledar (28km southwest of Donetsk City) on January 24 . The claim was likely meant to generate positive narratives to distract from the lack of progress in Bakhmut. Russian milbloggers claimed that elements of the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade of the Pacific Fleet broke through Ukrainian defenses in the Vuhledar area and advanced north of Pavlivka (32km southwest of Avdiivka) and west of Mykilske (27km southwest of Avdiivka). Many Russian milbloggers amplified Vostok Battalion Commander Alexander Khodakovsky’s claim that the 155 th Naval Infantry Brigade took part in the operations, but Khodakovsky edited his initial post, removing references to specific Russian units. DNR First Deputy Information Officer Danil Bezsonov claimed that the DNR “Kaskad” battalion also participated in offensive operations in the Vuhledar area. Russian milbloggers claimed that Russian forces are continuing offensive operations towards Vuhledar and also near Velyka Novosilka (55km southwest of Donetsk City). ISW has not observed any footage indicating that Russian forces have launched a localized offensive in the Vuhledar area as of January 25 . Russian sources likely intend to repeat a similar ongoing effort in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where Russian sources have circulated claims of localized Russian advances without any confirmation to distract from the fact that Russian forces have not made any operationally significant gains around Bakhmut. Whether Russian forces are conducting localized offensive operations near Vuhledar or Russian sources are exaggerating Russian activity on this sector of the front, the Russian effort is likely focused on supporting this information operation and does not portend a resumption of a Russian offensive in western Donetsk Oblast . The 155th Naval Infantry Brigade was previously badly degraded during offensive operations in the Vuhledar area in November 2022 and is unlikely to have the capacity to relaunch a new offensive on this sector of the front.

Russian forces continued offensive operations in the Avdiivka-Donetsk City area on January 24 . The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults near Novobakhmutivka (14km northeast of Avdiivka) and within 32km southwest of Avdiivka near Krasnohorivka, Vodyane, and Marinka. Geolocated footage published on January 17 and 23 indicates that Russian forces have likely advanced into the outskirts of Vodyane (7km southwest of Avdiivka). A Russian milblogger claimed that the DNR “Somalia” Battalion occupied unspecified high ground near Vodyane and pushed Ukrainian forces out of the settlement. Another Russian milblogger claimed that Russian Special Forces and the DNR “Sparta” Battalion captured Vodyane and cleared the settlement, although ISW still cannot independently verify that Russian forces have captured the settlement. A Russian milblogger claimed that Russian forces also conducted an assault in the direction of Pervomaiske (12km southwest of Avdiivka). Ukrainian forces conducted a HIMARS strike against Russian railroad infrastructure in Ilovaisk (14km east of Donetsk City) on the night of January 23 to 24.

Russian sources continue to falsely claim that Russian forces are cutting off Ukrainian ground lines of communication (GLOCs) into Bakhmut as of January 24. DNR Head Denis Pushilin claimed that Ukrainian forces only control one road into Bakhmut after the Russian capture of Klishchiivka gave Russian forces operational control over the majority of the GLOCs in the Bakhmut area. A Russian milblogger claimed that Russian forces are able to completely interdict Ukrainian forces on the M03 highway between Pidhorodne, Paraskoviivka, and Krasna Hora as of January 20 and on the T0504 highway between Ivanivske and Bakhmut as of January 22. The Russian milblogger claimed that the T0504 highway between Chasiv Yar and Bakhmut is Ukrainian forces’ last remaining GLOC into Bakhmut that Russian forces are not fully interdicting. Another Russian source had previously claimed that Russian forces could completely interdict all Ukrainian GLOCs into Bakhmut as of December 1, 2022. Russian sources are likely amplifying the claim that Russian forces can interdict the majority of Ukrainian GLOCs into Bakhmut to present recent tactical advances as operationally significant and to combat assessments that the Russian offensive to capture Bakhmut is likely culminating. ISW continues to assess that Russian forces have not cut the majority of Ukrainian GLOCs into Bakhmut. These GLOCs have been within the range of Russian tube artillery for months; recent Russian tactical gains around Soledar and Klishchiivka have not granted Russian forces new capability to interdict these GLOCs beyond what already possessed.

“ Russian forces continued offensive operations around Bakhmut on January 24 . The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults near Bakhmut itself; within 22km northeast of Bakhmut near Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Sil, and Krasna Hora; and 7km southwest of Bakhmut near Klishchiivka. Geolocated footage posted on January 23 likely indicates that Russian forces have advanced west of Pidhorodne (5km northeast of Bakhmut) and that they control the settlement. Geolocated footage posted on January 23 indicates that Russian forces have likely made marginal advances in the eastern outskirts of Bakhmut. The Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) Territorial Defense reiterated claims that Russian forces captured Dvorichchia (12km north of Bakhmut) and Krasnopolivka (15km northeast of Bakhmut) as of January 23, although ISW has not observed visual confirmation to corroborate these claims. Russian milbloggers claimed that Wagner Group fighters are attacking in the direction of Vesele (20km northeast of Bakhmut), Mykolaivka (17km northeast of Bakhmut), and north of Blahodatne (12km northeast of Bakhmut). A Russian milblogger claimed that Russian forces entered the southeastern part of Paraskoviivka (9km north of Bakhmut), although ISW has not observed visual confirmation of this advance. Another Russian milblogger claimed that Wager Group fighters continued attempts to advance in the southern, northern, and eastern outskirts of Bakhmut. Geolocated footage published on January 23 shows Russian forces south of Bakhmut and west of Klishchiivka and likely indicates that Russian forces control the settlement. Russian milbloggers claimed that Russian forces are attempting to advance toward Ivanivske (6km west of Bakhmut) and conducted an assault near Predtechyne (15km southwest of Bakhmut) to cut a section of the T0504 Kostyantynivka-Chasiv Yar-Bakhmut highway.

The Institute for the Study of War has made the following assessment as of January 24, 2023:

Western allies urge Ukraine to shift from brutal eastern battles to focus on a southern offensive, CNN reports. “US and Western officials are urging Ukraine to shift its focus from the brutal, months-long fight in the eastern city of Bakhmut and prioritize instead a potential offensive in the south, using a different style of fighting that takes advantage of the billions of dollars in new military hardware recently committed by Western allies, US and Ukrainian officials tell CNN.

For nearly six months, Ukrainian forces have been going toe-to-toe with the Russians over roughly 36 miles of territory in Bakhmut, which lies between the separatist-held cities of Donetsk and Luhansk. Heavy shelling has left the city almost completely destroyed.

It is a brutal and grinding fight, a senior Western intelligence official said last week, with each side exchanging anywhere from 100-400 meters of land per day and exchanging several thousands of artillery rounds almost daily. [Bakhmut] is less attractive militarily, in terms of any sort of infrastructure, than it might have been if it had not been this destroyed.”

Now, ahead of what is widely expected to be a brutal spring of fighting, there is a tactical opening, US and Western officials say. In recent weeks they have begun suggesting that Ukrainian forces cut their losses in Bakhmut, which they argue has little strategic significance for Ukraine, and focus instead on planning an offensive in the south.”

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence shares expectations from February and March, explains changes in Russia’s tactics, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Ukrinform’s interview with Vadym Skibitskyi, deputy head of the Ukrainian Defence Intelligence (DIU). “There will be active military operations in the Donetsk and Luhansk fronts. Valery Gerasimov (Chief of Russia’s General Staff – ed.) did not complete the task that was set for him. The first is the complete occupation of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. So, in February-March, there will be active military operations, and it is in the Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts (because Vladimir Putin ordered to “take Donbas” until March – ed.)

We are seeing the transfer of the 2nd Mechanised Division of the 1st Tank Army from Belarus. We do not rule out that they may again try to enter our territory across the border, this is the Kupiansk front, and it is possible to resume offensive operations in order to return the territories previously captured by Russian forces in the Luhansk region under control.

Skibitskyi noted that [DIU] sees “how they are now moving, where their (Russian) airborne units are being regrouped,” and called it the “handwriting” of Valery Gerasimov, who replaced Sergei Surovikin as commander of the joint group of troops in Ukraine. […] Why? Because at the beginning of the full-scale aggression, we clearly knew that in all directions, in the second echelon, in fact, there were paratroopers in the strategic reserve, and in the offensive on Kyiv, they generally performed the main task. We expect that even now there will be a more active use of airborne troops.

Apparently, it was against this background that misunderstandings arose between Gerasimov and Commander of the Airborne Forces (during a meeting in the Russian General Staff, Mikhail Teplinsky told Gerasimov to go f*** himself and was dismissed – ed.).

First of all, due to the fact that under Gerasimov’s command, almost half of the Russian airborne troops were knocked out in the first half of the Great War in Ukraine. And these are elite troops – the 76th Division, the 106th, the 98th… by the way, the latter was transferred from the Kherson front to other, more important ones, according to their estimates.

Skibitskyi also noted that the Russians were changing tactics, because they are not just learning, they have now begun to assess our power more realistically. […] The more we fight, the more they draw conclusions. They are now building a clearer [command and control] system along the entire front line, and we can clearly see this. They are changing the tactics of using their units.

If a year ago they were BTG, battalion tactical groups, now they have returned to the classic scheme of forces’ management: a brigade, a regiment, a battalion. They began to create assault detachments numbering 140-160 people. Such detachments include mechanised units, tanks, artillery, mortars, and anti-tank weapons – to break through in certain areas precisely because of assault operations.

And there’s also the Wagner Group tactic, which was used first in Bakhmut, then in Soledar. They are trying to conduct assault operations by delivering powerful artillery strikes in order to completely destroy our defensive positions. And wave after wave, they go on, despite the colossal human losses that they are suffering.

The deputy head of the [DIU] noted that the Russian invaders are also making certain changes in the use of cruise missiles: they choose other launch lines, other aviation flight routes, and try to “bypass” the Ukrainian air defence system. The longer the fighting lasts, the more experience Russian forces gains. And the threat is that their current mobilised people are already different from those who came to our territory in October, Skibitskyi said.”

Wagner Group tactics in Ukraine: Defence Intelligence report revealed, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing CNN. “CNN journalists have received Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence data on the combat tactics of the Wagner Group private military company in Ukraine, according to which their effectiveness around Bakhmut is confirmed and the difficulty of confronting Russian militants is indicated.

The Ukrainian report dated December 2022 concludes that Wagner represents a unique threat at close quarters, even while suffering extraordinary casualties. The deaths of thousands of Wagner soldiers do not matter to Russian society, the report asserts, while at the same time indicating that Wagner Group fighters have become the disposable infantry of the Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine.

Assault groups do not withdraw without a command… Unauthorised withdrawal of a team or without being wounded is punishable by execution on the spot, stated in a Defence Intelligence document. Phone intercepts also indicate a merciless attitude on the battlefield. In one, a soldier is heard talking about another who tried to surrender to the Ukrainians. “The Wagnerians caught him and cut his f**king balls off,” the soldier says.

It is noted that the wounded Wagner fighters are often left on the battlefield for hours. Assault infantry is not allowed to carry the wounded off the battlefield on their own, as their main task is to continue the assault until the goal is achieved. If the assault fails, retreat is also allowed only at night, states Ukraine’s Intelligence.

Despite a brutal indifference to casualties, demonstrated by Prigozhin himself, the Ukrainian analysis says that Wagner’s tactics are the only ones that are effective for the poorly trained mobilised troops that make up the majority of Russian ground forces. It is assumed that the Russian army may even be adapting its tactics to become more like Wagner. Instead of the classic battalion tactical groups of the Russian Armed Forces, assault units are proposed,” says Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence. That would be a significant change from the Russians’ traditional reliance on big mechanised units.

The Ukrainian report says that Wagner deploys its forces in mobile groups of about a dozen or fewer, using rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) and exploiting real-time drone intelligence, which the report describes as the “key element.” […]

Convicts, tens of thousands of whom Wagner has recruited, frequently form the first wave of an attack and take the heaviest casualties, with as many as 80% of them being killed, according to Ukrainian officials. More experienced fighters, with thermal imagery and night-vision equipment, should follow them.

If Wagner forces succeed in taking a position, artillery support allows them to dig trenches and consolidate their gains, but those trenches are very vulnerable to attack in open land. However, according to Ukrainian intercepts, coordination between Wagner and the Russian military is often lacking. It is also reported that until the Russian Ministry of Defence achieves the desired result in the war, Prigozhin will be on his toes and demand more resources for Wagner.

The group also appears to be able to gain weapons by other means. US officials said last week that Wagner had sourced arms from North Korea. Last month, North Korea delivered infantry rockets and missiles into Russia for use by Wagner, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.”

Consequences and what to do?

Only 6% of foreign companies left Russian Federation, 40% are not even considering it, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) Institute. “As of 23 January, 177 foreign companies (6% of the total number of foreign companies in Russia) completely withdrew from the Russian market. Another 1,156 businesses (38%) have closed operations and are exiting the market now.

However, 16% of companies with foreign capital (489 businesses) have reduced current operations, suspended new investments and are still waiting. Another 1,203 (40%) foreign businesses operate in Russia without any restrictions.

KSE analysts estimated that foreign companies that left the Russian Federation for good employed 307,300 people (more than 22% of the staff of international companies represented in Russia).

Their annual income was US$42 billion, the capital of the companies was estimated at US$34.4 billion, and the value of assets reached US$37 billion. In 2021, they paid US$3.3 billion in taxes , i.e. 13.4% of the total amount of taxes paid by foreign businesses to Russian budgets on all levels.”

Hans Petter Midttun: The impending decision to provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 and Abrams main battle tanks are most welcome. Modern Western tanks will give the Ukrainian Armed Forces a crucially important technological edge on the battlefield. They are essential for its ability to manoeuvre and conduct combined arms operations. While Ukraine will have fewer tanks than Russia, it will have tanks with far better armour, weaponry and control systems than Russia. It makes a tremendous difference on the battlefield.

The speculations on a possible future delivery of F-16 are also extremely encouraging. If – or rather when that happens – this will mark yet another extremely encouraging turn of events.

The development is very much in line with my article “Why Ukraine will win in 2023”. “When I am optimistic for 2023, it’s because of the many processes that have started and that can no longer be reversed. Russia is seen for what it is. All hope for reset and business as normal has been quashed by its crime against humanity. Fear is giving way to resolve. The immature is maturing. Vulnerabilities are being closed. Production lines are being set up. The irresponsible are slowly turning responsible for the lack of other alternatives. The ones absent a moral compass are slowly finding their bearings because Russia’s atrocities leave them no choice. Consequently, previous “nays” are inevitably being turned into “ayes”.”

That said, I will remain frustrated and impatient.

The decisions both made and yet to be made illustrates flawed strategic thinking and decision-making process. Timely decisions are crucial to the progress of all crises, conflicts, and wars. Effective crisis management requires not only great situational awareness but also the ability to act in a timely manner.

Timely execution of crisis management can stop a crisis from turning into a full-scale war, and reduce the costs of failing to avert the war.

So far, the West has failed more often than it has succeeded.

These are some of the facts supporting the assessment:

During the Cold War, NATO responded resolutely to every provocation from the USSR. It never failed to demonstrate the will and ability to defend the member states. In the decades that followed, it has failed to respond to the many Russian transgressions of international law, including its hybrid war against Europa and the USA.

When the war started in 2014, the West failed to act resolutely and decisively. The NATO member states decided – or rather aimed to – increase the defence budget’s share of gross domestic product to 2% within 10 years. They were unable to fully commit to a NATO target they were supposed to have achieved eight years earlier even at a time of crisis. Eight years later, only 10 out of 30 countries have achieved the target.

Despite Russia’s many transgressions of international law and provocations, the EU and the NATO member states did not escalate the sanctions when Russia refused to comply with international law. The member states did not strengthen their defence budgets; did not start rebuilding their command and defence structure; did not close existing critical vulnerabilities in defence and society; did not fill the empty stockpiles or increase their requirements for “Days of Supplies” available. It did not address the capability gap within its defence industries, NATO did not act on the Russian hybrid war against its member states and failed to exercise military diplomacy. The West failed to deter Russia from turning a low-intensity war into a full-scale war. Having made many of the required decisions after 24 February 2022, it is fair to say that they were too little, too late.

When intelligence started warning of the full-scale invasion in the autumn of 2021, the West found itself unable to deliver the support Ukraine desperately needed on time. It only started delivering arms weeks before the Russian assault. While Javelins were the first lethal aid to be delivered in the spring of 2018, it was first delivered en mass along with Stinger in February, followed by Starstreak in March, M777 Howitzers in April, Brimstone and Harpoons in May, HIMARS and M270s in June, HARM in July, IRIS-T in October, NASAMS in November and lately, a pledge for Patriot in December. A number of the new pledges – including the delivery of air defence and main battle tanks – will first take place in 1-2 years.

A timely decision ensures the delivery of the tools needed in time to deter attacks – or failing to do that – avert new offensive, protect civilians, and critical infrastructure and allow Ukraine to defeat Russian forces at minimum costs. The West has failed to achieve any of these objectives.

Its support is no less crucial and at the end of the day, Western support will help defeat Russian forces in Ukraine. But at a much higher cost than needed if strategic decision-making processes had been attuned to Russia’s increasingly aggressive foreign policy over the last 15 years.

I rejoice for both the decisions made and yet to be made; while staying frustrated over a flawed decision-making process.

The full-scale invasion started 11 months and 1 day ago. While consensus building is crucial it is unacceptable that wartime decision-making processes take close to a year.

It is crucial to see the difference between doing something and doing what is needed. The US deployed 1900 Abrams to achieve a decisive victory against Iraq in 1991. Ukraine has asked for 300 western-made tanks. Presently, most analysts expect that it might receive around 100. The actual number will probably be disclosed in the upcoming days. Due to a faulty process, however, they might not arrive in time to deter the next Russian offensive. Ukraine needs time to train its personnel on all new systems, establish new units and set up an effective logistic organisation.

I fear NATO will continue to deter aggressions if it remains incapable of establishing more effective processes.

The strategy employed by Russia – the hybrid war – is bound to be adapted and employed by other opponents of the West. The parallel and synchronised use of both military and non-military means make it extremely difficult to detect and respond to Hybrid War. The holistic and comprehensive approach is possible because Russian military-strategic culture (unlike the West) reaches deeply into other security services and other government ministries, facilitating unity in its execution of what in essence is a total war.

While the EU has acknowledged being exposed to a Russian hybrid war (years after it started), NATO has yet not (publicly) reached the same conclusion.