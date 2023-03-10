Russo Ukrainian War. Day 380: Russian largest missile strike of 2023

Russia conducted the largest missile strike of 2023 on Ukrainian critical infrastructure. 84 different missiles included six hypersonic missiles. Russian missiles damaged energy facilities in 8 regions.

Daily overview — Summary report, March 10

The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 pm, March 10, 2023 is in the dropdown menu below:

Show the Content Yesterday, the Russian Federation launched another massive missile attack on the critical infrastructure of our country and the homes of the civilian population. The Russian aggressor does not give up his intentions regarding the occupation of Ukraine. Russian forces continue to use terror tactics, thereby grossly violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law. In total, during the past day, Russian forces launched 95 missiles. 34 missiles were destroyed by our defenders. Russian forces also carried out 31 air strikes, used 8 Shahed-136 type UAVs, half of which were shot down. Fired 65 rounds from multiple rocket launchers. The level of missile threat remains high throughout the territory of Ukraine. [The adversary continues its attempts to surround the city of Bakhmut and to subsequently reach the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. The invaders’ main focus is the offensive operations on Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarske axes.] Last day, our soldiers repelled 102 attacks by invaders. Volyn, Polissya, Sivershchyna , and Slobozhanshchyna axes : the operational situation has not changed significantly. The Russian Federation maintains a military presence on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, but the formation of offensive groups has not been detected. At the same time, Russian forces continue engineering equipment in the border areas of the Kursk region. During the past day, Russian forces shelled Yelina in the Chernihiv region with artillery; Seredyna-Buda and Atynske – Sumy and Kozach Lopan, Strelecha, Krasne, Vovchansk and Bologivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

Military Updates

Russia struck Ukraine with 81 missiles Thursday night, including 6 Kinzhal supersonic missiles, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Ukrainian Air Force press service. “Russia has fired 81 missiles of various types over Ukraine on the night of 8-9 March, with Ukrainian Air Defence Forces shooting down 34 out of the 48 cruise missiles.

28 launches of Kh-101/Kh-555 air-launched cruise missiles; 20 launches of Kalibr sea-launched cruise missiles; 6 launches of Kh-22 air-launched cruise missiles; 6 launches of Kh-47 Kinzhal air-launched cruise missiles; 8 launches of guided air missiles: two Kh-31P and six X-59; 13 launches of S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles. In addition, 8 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs were launched.

Out of the 48 Kh-101/Kh-555 and Kalibr cruise missiles fired, 34 missiles and 4 Shahed-136/131 UAVs were destroyed by Ukrainian Air Force assets and personnel, in cooperation with units of other Defence Forces of Ukraine”. As a result of organised countermeasures, 8 Kh-31P and Kh-59 guided air missiles did not reach their targets. The Air Force notes that the Ukrainian Armed Forces lack the means to destroy Kh-22, Kh-47 Kinzhal and S-300 missiles.”

Relevance of Bakhmut’s defence only increases – Commander of Ukraine’s Ground Forces, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the Press office of the Ukrainian Ground Forces. “Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, has stated that the relevance of continuing the defence of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast is only increasing. Every day of the city’s defence allows us to win time to prepare reserves and prepare for future offensive operations. At the same time, in their fight for this fortress, Russian forces are losing the most prepared and capable part of their army – the Wagner [Group’s] assault units.”

Defence forces aware of enemy’s plans in Bakhmut front, Ukrinform reports. “Defence is the organization of actions built on strategy, discipline, and trust of personnel. Its success depends on the intelligence and cunning of each commander. We must be able to anticipate the actions of Russian forces who have a numerical advantage. The defence of Bakhmut has been ongoing for almost 10 months. The defence forces took a number of tactical steps which prevented Russian forces from encircling Bakhmut so far, but the situation is still very difficult,” Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces.

According to him, the Russian forces operate by usual methods, they do not count people, but the number of soldiers is not a decisive advantage or a factor of victory. We realize the tactical importance of Bakhmut for Russian forces and are aware of their plans for action in other areas of the front. The defence forces continue to defend the city. The situation is dynamic. Here, every move and decision may change it radically, the commander emphasized.”

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

On 09 March 2023, Russia conducted a wave of at least 80 long-range strikes against Ukrainian critical infrastructure. Russia deployed cruise missiles, air defence missiles in a surface-surface role, Iranian one-way attack uncrewed aerial vehicles, and an unusually large number of hypersonic air-launched ballistic missiles during the attack.

during the attack. This was the first major wave of long-range strikes since 16 February 2023 and likely one of the largest since December 2022. Ukrainian officials reported at least 11 civilians killed.

The interval between waves of strikes is probably growing because Russia now needs to stockpile a critical mass of newly produced missiles directly from industry before it can resource a strike big enough to credibly overwhelm Ukrainian air defences.

directly from industry before it can resource a strike big enough to credibly overwhelm Ukrainian air defences. On 07 March 2023, Belarusian President Alexandr Lukashenko confirmed that one of Russia’s small fleet of A-50U MAINSTAY D airborne early warning and control aircraft deployed in Belarus had been damaged. The aircraft was almost certainly attacked by a small uncrewed air system.

The MAINSTAY has likely now been moved to a repair facility at Taganrog in Russia. The transit flight reportedly took place at a lower than usual altitude, likely because of damage to the pressurised cabin.

in Russia. The transit flight reportedly took place at a lower than usual altitude, likely because of damage to the pressurised cabin. The MAINSTAY was likely providing situational awareness for MiG-31K FOXHOUND D fighter aircraft modified to launch the AS-24 KILLJOY air launched ballistic missile which Russia sees as a key strategic capability. The modification saw the jets’ internal radar removed to balance the airframe, making pilots reliant on external sources of situational awareness, such as MAINSTAY. It is a realistic possibility that joint Russo-Belarusian air activity will now be forced to rely on ground control and fighter escort until another MAINSTAY can be deployed.

Losses of the Russian army

Personnel – about 156990 (+870)

Tanks – 3448 (+7)

Armoured combat vehicles – 6742 (+6)

Artillery systems – 2475 (+10)

Multiple rocket launchers –MLRS – 491 (+3)

Air defence means – 256 (+2)

Aircraft – 304 (+1)

Helicopters – 289 (+0)

Automotive technology and fuel tanks – 5337 (+6)

Vessels/boats – 18 (+0)

UAV operational and tactical level – 2107 (+9)

Special equipment – 240 (+3)

Mobile SRBM system – 4 (+0)

Cruise missiles – 907 (+34)

Russia is running out of ammunition, the Ukrainian General Staff reports. “The armed forces of the Russian Federation have almost used up the entire stock of artillery ammunition kept in storages in the central part of Russia. Nowadays, we observe movement of ammunition from depots located in other oblasts of Russia to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

There is also an unsatisfactory state and quality of new batches of ammunition due to improper storage and violation of service rules and regulations. Almost 50% of them have visible signs of rust damage. In the conditions of intense hostilities and the existing unsatisfactory state of ammunition, one should expect their shortage in the artillery units of the Russian army within the next 2-3 months.

Iran sent Russia over 100 million rounds of ammo, plans to send more, The Jerusalem Post reports. “Iran has provided Russia with about 100 million bullets, 300,000 artillery shells and ammunition for rocket launchers, grenades and mortars and is planning to send more ammunition, Sky News reported on Wednesday, citing a security source.

The source said that two Russian cargo ships left a port in Iran in January, transporting the ammunition to Russia via the Caspian Sea and that Russia had paid for the material in cash.”

Defence Intelligence reports quantity of Russian military equipment tracked by “people’s satellite” ICEYE, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. “Ukrainian Defence Intelligence started using the “people’s satellite” on 24 September 2022. Since then, the Security and Defence Forces of Ukraine have been receiving necessary data from space daily. In five months of using ICEYE, members of Ukrainian Defence Intelligence have conducted space radar reconnaissance in almost 1,000 areas of deployment of military units of the aggressor state in the temporarily occupied territories and other territories of interest to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During this time, the resources of the spacecraft have allowed the Armed Forces of Ukraine to detect 360 tents in areas where the Russian occupying army was deployed, as well as 7,321 pieces of Russian military and special equipment, specifically: 45 planes; 27 helicopters; 6 Iskander mobile short-range ballistic missile systems; 36 S-300 anti-aircraft systems; 12 Pantsir S1 missile systems; 11 radar stations; and 10 pontoon bridges. […]

On 18 August 2022, Serhii Prytula, Ukrainian comedian, TV-host and activist, reported that his foundation had purchased a satellite and access to a satellite imagery database for the Ukrainian army for more than a year for 600 million hryvnias raised by Ukrainians.”

Humanitarian

Russian missiles damaged energy facilities in 8 regions last night, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine. “As a result of missile attacks by Russia on the night of 8-9 March, energy production and distribution facilities were damaged in eight regions of Ukraine. […] Mainly the energy system of Ukraine was targeted. They tried to destroy it again. And failed again. The energy systems remain intact. Temporary electricity shutdowns might happen in some areas, since energy production and distribution facilities were damaged in eight regions.

As a result of this large-scale missile attack, the city of Kharkiv was left without electricity, water and heat, 40% of Kyiv residents were left without heating, and there were restrictions on electricity supply in the city of Odesa and Odesa Oblast.

was left without electricity, water and heat, 40% of Kyiv residents were left without heating, and there were restrictions on electricity supply in the city of Odesa and Odesa Oblast. In Kyiv Oblast , emergency shutdowns of electricity were introduced, but they were quickly cancelled.

, emergency shutdowns of electricity were introduced, but they were quickly cancelled. In addition, due to the attack by Shakheds, the city of Zhytomyr experienced power outages, electric transport was stopped there, and the city was left without water.

experienced power outages, electric transport was stopped there, and the city was left without water. Russian forces have attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones and missiles.

with drones and missiles. In Zaporizhzhia Oblast , five missiles hit a critical infrastructure facility.

five missiles hit a critical infrastructure facility. In Odesa Oblast , missiles hit an energy infrastructure facility, and residential buildings were damaged.

, missiles hit an energy infrastructure facility, and residential buildings were damaged. There were also hits on an energy facility in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast .

In Lviv Oblast, houses were destroyed and five people were killed, but the missile attack did not affect the energy situation in the oblast.

Most difficult energy situation in Kharkiv and Zhytomyr regions, Ukrinform reports, citing President Zelensky. “Restoration work at power facilities has been ongoing all day. Kharkiv and the Zhytomyr region have the most difficult situation. Odesa, the Dnipropetrovsk region, Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia are also facing difficulties, he said.”

Russia raises doubts about grain deal renewal as deadline looms, Reuters reports. “The Black Sea Grain Initiative, brokered by the United Nations and Türkiye last July, aimed to prevent a global food crisis by allowing Ukrainian grain blockaded by Russia’s invasion to be safely exported from three Ukrainian ports.

The deal was extended for 120 days in November and will renew on March 18 if no party objects. However Moscow has already signalled it will only agree to an extension if restrictions affecting its own exports are lifted. Russia’s agricultural exports have not been explicitly targeted by the West, but Moscow says sanctions on its payments, logistics and insurance industries are a barrier to it being able to export its own grains and fertilisers.”

790 ships have gone through ‘grain corridor’, Türkiye says, Ukrinform reports. “To date, 790 ships have already gone through the “grain corridor” in the Black Sea. According to Defense Minister of Türkiye Hulusi Akar, the volume of grain shipments (wheat, corn, and barley), exceeded 23 million 400 thousand tonnes.

At the same time, 40% of the grain was transported to Europe, 30% – to Asia, 13% – to Türkiye, 12% – to Africa, and 5% – to the countries of the Middle East, Hürriyet reports.”

Environmental

Ukrenergo resumes Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant power supply after Russian missile attack, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Ukrenergo. “Experts of the Ukrainian power company Ukrenergo resumed the power supply of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), interrupted by Russian missile attacks on 9 March. The ZNPP switches from diesel generators to receiving energy for its own needs from the United energy system of Ukraine, it is stated in the company’s report.

The ZNPP was completely cut off from the power grid due to a Russian missile attack which was launched on 8 March at night, threatening an accident with radioactive consequences for the entire world.”

IAEA chief makes plea for Zaporizhzhia safe zone after outage, Reuters reports. “U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi on Thursday appealed for a protection zone around the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine after another outage there, saying he was astonished by the complacency around the issue. Each time we are rolling a dice. And if we allow this to continue time after time then one day our luck will run out, Grossi told the IAEA’s 35-nation Board of Governors.

Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant lost its last external power line early on Thursday after missile strikes across Ukraine overnight. The plant is now down to emergency diesel generators, a last line of defence to keep cooling reactor fuel and prevent a potentially catastrophic meltdown.”

Euratom and 49 countries demand that Russia leave Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Ukrainska Pravda report, citing Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, “The risks at the Zaporizhzhia NPP remain high as long as the Russian military and Rosatom personnel are at the station. Russia must leave the ZNPP. Today, 49 states and Euroatom came to the Board of Directors of the IAEA with this statement, he wrote.

They also called on Russia to stop shelling Ukrainian energy facilities and noted the importance of regaining Ukraine’s control over all nuclear facilities within internationally limited borders. Only this will ensure their safety and security. Also, international delegations insist on holding Russia responsible for its repeated disregard for nuclear safety principles.”

Legal

EU shocked by execution of Ukrainian PoW and condemns Russian attacks, Ukrinform reports. “One year ago, we started receiving the first horrifying reports from the suburbs of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, as well as from Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Kherson, Mariupol and other major Ukrainian cities that Russia attempted to capture. The real magnitude of Russian atrocities began to be revealed after the liberation of territories previously under Russian control. In those parts of Ukraine still under illegal Russian occupation, such as Mariupol, the scale of the human tragedy is staggering, with reported massive and systematic abuses of human rights and repression of the local population, the statement says.

The EU added it condemns in the strongest possible terms these heinous acts, as well as Russia’s persisting attacks against Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, residential and medical facilities, schools, and cultural sites. We are also shocked by the recently reported mistreatment and video-recorded execution of a Ukrainian PoW by Russian forces, in blatant violation of international humanitarian law, the statement says.

It is stressed that the EU is firmly committed to holding to account all commanders, perpetrators and accomplices of war crimes and other most serious crimes committed in connection with Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. The EU fully supports Ukraine’s and the international community’s efforts in this respect, including the establishment of an appropriate mechanism for the prosecution of the crime of aggression, which is of concern to the international community as a whole, the statement says.”

Invaders destroy 400 apartment blocks in Mariupol to hide war crimes – mayor, Ukrinform reports. “For two months of intensive fire, they [the invaders] destroyed every second high-rise building. There are 1,800 apartment blocks in Mariupol city. The terrorist state defined 934 buildings that are demolished now… They have already removed 400 such buildings, that is, they have hidden their war crimes, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko.

As noted, the invaders, fearing a Ukrainian counteroffensive, destroy the traces of their crimes: they demolish bombed houses along with their numerous dead residents. […] And it is necessary to understand that 50% of the city no longer exists, unfortunately. They are quickly clearing away [traces of war crimes], Boychenko said.

As reported, Russia’s aggression caused one of the biggest humanitarian disasters in Mariupol. The city is almost 90% destroyed as a result of enemy shelling.”

Russia prepares new wave of mobilisation in Donbas, mainly of minors – National Resistance Center, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the press service of National Resistance Center (NRS). “The Russians plan to start a new wave of mobilisation in the occupied parts of Luhansk and Donetsk Oblasts in the spring – the “core” of the new wave will be young men born in 2006.

The National Resistance Center reports that the Russian military enlistment offices called on educational institutions to provide lists of all young men born in 2006. According to the Resistance, they will become the “core” of the new mobilisation wave, because now almost no unemployed people left in the region that are subject to mobilisation.”

Support

Kyiv expects Ukraine to receive Western air defence systems sooner in wake of latest missile attack, Ukrinform reports. “Russia’s massive missile strike on Ukraine on March 9 will only pace up the provision of air defence systems to Ukraine by international partners. This opinion was expressed by the Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, Oleksiy Kuleba, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, answering the question of whether the massive shelling on March 9 would influence further arms supplies to Ukraine, especially the Patriot and SAMP/T systems capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.

It will certainly only speed up the process, I’m sure. We’ll get all of the air defence systems we need sooner because the whole world can see the evil we have to fight off every day. So I’m sure it will backfire – in contrast to what the Russian army expects, he said.”

Poland confirms that it will provide Ukraine MiG-29s, but not many, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing European Pravda and the Polish press agency PAP. “The head of the Polish president’s office, Paweł Szrot, confirmed on Thursday, 9 March that Andrzej Duda’s statement the day before meant that Warsaw was ready to provide Kyiv with a certain number of Soviet MiG-29 fighter jets.

As far as I know, as for the supply of [MiG-29] aircraft by Poland, it will not be a large number. Certainly, it will not be a number that corresponds to the number of tanks, said the head of the Polish president’s office. We will certainly do this in some kind of broader, international coalition so that Ukraine can feel this support in real terms, he added. […]

In a recent interview with CNN, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Poland is ready to deliver its MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine as part of an international coalition, and expressed confidence that Ukraine will receive F-16 aircraft in the future.

Earlier on Thursday, Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Nag’ said that Poland had agreed to a joint transfer of MiG-29s to Ukraine and that it was time for the Slovak government to make a decision on this issue. Slovakia is known to be considering providing Ukraine with 10 out of its 11 MiG-29 aircraft, which were decommissioned last year.”

Combat aircraft for Ukraine: Ihnat says process moves on, Ukrinform reports. “Supply of aviation systems is good news because it means that the supply of combat aircraft has moved on. Just as the supply of heavy missile systems was launched once, as well as the transfer of tanks to Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said. He added that the decision about how to use aircraft will be made depending on their condition. […]

He also noted that the MiG-29 aircraft had been produced in the USSR so they are obsolete. MiG-29 does not have a wide range of weapons that could effectively oppose Russian forces in the air and destroy ground targets. This aircraft uses old Soviet weapons. We need Western aircraft, such as F-16, primarily to protect our skies from aerial terrorism, Ihnat emphasized. According to him, modern aircraft are needed to push back Russian aviation, destroy Russian forces logistical routes in the temporarily occupied territory.”

US considering mounting Western air-to-air missiles on Ukrainian MiGs, Ukrinform reports, citing Politico. “Officials are looking into whether AIM-120 advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles, designed to be fired from Western fighter jets such as the US-made F-16, can be mounted on Ukraine’s existing MiGs, the report said. If the work is successful, it would be the first time the US has given Ukrainian aircraft the capability to fire air-to-air missiles, some of which are already in their inventory.

Earlier reports said that the United States was working with Ukrainian pilots to determine how much time it will take to train them to fly F-16 fighter jets.”

Poland has sent ten more Leopard 2 to Ukraine — Minister of Defence, European Pravda reports. “Ukrainian troops completed their training on Leopard 2 tanks in Poland, and Ukraine received the remaining 10 of 14 promised by Poland tanks.

We support Ukraine within the international coalition. In addition to 14 Polish Leopard tanks, this battalion also includes four tanks from Canada, eight tanks from Norway, and six from Spain, said Mariusz Błaszczak, Minister of National Defence of Poland, at a briefing on Thursday. He mentions that he is negotiating with his Spanish colleague Margarita Robles regarding more tanks to Ukraine – perhaps four more. So, we are certainly dealing with a battalion of heavy tanks.”

Ukraine hopes to receive million artillery rounds from EU, Ukrinform reports, citing Ukrainian Défense Minister Oleksii Reznikov. “Ukraine hopes to receive as soon as possible air defence equipment and additional ammunition from its EU partners, in particular, a million 155 mm caliber shells, which will allow the nation to stop the Russian onslaught and to plan a counteroffensive to liberate the occupied territories.

Air defence systems are Ukraine’s No.1 priority, Reznikov stressed, along with “munitions, munitions, and more munitions.” He added that he supports Estonian Défense Minister Hanno Pevkur’s initiative for the EU to supply 1 million 155 mm artillery rounds to Ukraine. He also noted the importance of a continued supply of armoured infantry fighting vehicles, Leopard tanks, and other heavy equipment, which will allow Ukraine to create a “steel fist” and prepare for own counteroffensive. […]

The first and key issue on the [informal meeting of EU defence ministers meeting] agenda is the acceleration of military aid from the EU countries to Ukraine to help the nation defend against Russian aggression.”

Pentagon chief, in Israel, calls on allies to step up Ukraine support, Reuters reports. “US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in Israel on Thursday during a Middle East visit, called on allies to step up support for Ukraine in its war with Russia. While Israel has condemned the Russian invasion and provided Ukraine with humanitarian relief and protective gear, it has stopped short of widening the assistance to include defence technologies such as missile interceptors.

Israel has been providing helpful humanitarian support for Ukraine, and I’m also grateful for Israel’s participation in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group that I convene, Austin said at a press conference with his Israeli counterpart. Yet we’re also calling on all of our allies and partners to step up now at this hinge moment in history. Nations of goodwill, and especially our fellow democracy, must all urgently do their part to help Ukraine fight for its freedom, Austin said.

Israel has been measured in its rhetoric on Russia, mindful of the need to coordinate Israeli air strikes against Iranian targets in Syria with Moscow’s garrison in the Arab state.”

Ministry of Finance: United States has provided $14B in budget support to Ukraine, Ukrinform reports. “Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the United States has provided Ukraine with more than $14 billion in financial aid, the press service of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine informs.

The Ministry of Finance notes that the use of funds is being checked in Ukraine, as well as by institutions that provide assistance. The use of US funding is monitored by the World Bank, the US Agency for International Development (USAID), and Deloitte Consulting LLP.”

New Developments

