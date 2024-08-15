Ukraine has full right to attack Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Finnish President Stubb says

President of Finland Alexander Stubb has expressed full support for Ukraine’s right to defend itself against Russian aggression, including attacks on Russian territory. At an August 13 press-conference, he said Ukraine has every right to defend itself by advancing into Russia’s Kursk Oblast, as Russia regularly bombs the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and has occupied large areas of Ukraine, according to YLE.

Finland is among Ukraine’s strongest supporters, providing advanced weapons systems, humanitarian and material assistance, training, and long-term security cooperation. Finland also aids Ukraine’s neighboring countries affected by the war and channeling support through the EU’s Civil Protection Mechanism and other initiatives.

“We see no reason to restrict the actions of the Ukrainians,” the Finnish President said.

Stubb made it clear that Finland has no restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Finnish-supplied weapons, including using them on Russian soil, as long it is not against international law.

“We have no restrictions whatsoever on what kind of [Finnish-supplied] weapons Ukraine can use and in what way. The main point is that Ukraine has the full right to defend itself within the framework of international law,” he said.

Earlier, Lt-Gen Mikko Heiskanen, Finnish Defense Forces armament chief, revealed that Finland is supplying Ukraine with not only old stockpiles but also its latest weapons systems, including prototypes still in development, to gain combat feedback and enhance Finnish military technology.

