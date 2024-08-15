Firefighting robot certified for Ukrainian military for dangerous demining missions

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has certified a new firefighting robot for use within the Armed Forces of Ukraine, specifically designed for use during demining operations, according to a statement from the Ministry.

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Ukraine is facing severe mine contamination, with nearly 174,000 square kilometers of land impacted by explosive devices, equivalent to about 1/3 of the country’s territory. As of 2024, Ukraine has cleared around 30,000 square kilometers, yet significant areas remain dangerous.

The robot, originally developed for civilian rescue services, has been upgraded with military-grade enhancements, making it an essential tool on the battlefield. Equipped with a remote control system, the robot can operate up to 2 km from the operator in open terrain and up to 400 meters in more complex environments.

A real-time video feed transmitted from a camera on the platform allows the operator to navigate the robot and direct its fire-extinguishing capabilities safely from a distance.

The report notes that this robot is particularly valuable in areas with a high risk of unexploded ordnance or other hazardous conditions, where its ability to operate in difficult terrain and under extreme temperatures is crucial.

“Thanks to its tracked chassis, this fire-fighting robot can navigate challenging terrain, move over burning debris, operate in extreme temperatures, and use its water cannon to create a so-called ‘water wall’,” the Ministry noted.

