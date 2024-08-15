Firefighting robot certified for Ukrainian military for dangerous demining missions

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has certified a new firefighting robot for use within the Armed Forces of Ukraine, specifically designed for use during demining operations, according to a statement from the Ministry.
The robot, originally developed for civilian rescue services, has been upgraded with military-grade enhancements, making it an essential tool on the battlefield. Equipped with a remote control system, the robot can operate up to 2 km from the operator in open terrain and up to 400 meters in more complex environments.
A real-time video feed transmitted from a camera on the platform allows the operator to navigate the robot and direct its fire-extinguishing capabilities safely from a distance.
The report notes that this robot is particularly valuable in areas with a high risk of unexploded ordnance or other hazardous conditions, where its ability to operate in difficult terrain and under extreme temperatures is crucial.
“Thanks to its tracked chassis, this fire-fighting robot can navigate challenging terrain, move over burning debris, operate in extreme temperatures, and use its water cannon to create a so-called ‘water wall’,” the Ministry noted.
