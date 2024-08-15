Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Firefighting robot certified for Ukrainian military for dangerous demining missions

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry certified the first firefighting robot for demining operations. Originally designed for civilians, the robot has been enhanced for military use, providing remote control, real-time video, and improved safety.
byYuri Zoria
15/08/2024
2 minute read
firefighting robot joins ukrainian military demining missions army's ministry defense ukraine bot
Ukrainian Army’s firefighting robot. Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
Firefighting robot certified for Ukrainian military for dangerous demining missions

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has certified a new firefighting robot for use within the Armed Forces of Ukraine, specifically designed for use during demining operations, according to a statement from the Ministry.

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Ukraine is facing severe mine contamination, with nearly 174,000 square kilometers of land impacted by explosive devices, equivalent to about 1/3 of the country’s territory. As of 2024, Ukraine has cleared around 30,000 square kilometers, yet significant areas remain dangerous.

The robot, originally developed for civilian rescue services, has been upgraded with military-grade enhancements, making it an essential tool on the battlefield. Equipped with a remote control system, the robot can operate up to 2 km from the operator in open terrain and up to 400 meters in more complex environments.

A real-time video feed transmitted from a camera on the platform allows the operator to navigate the robot and direct its fire-extinguishing capabilities safely from a distance.

firefighting robot joins ukrainian military demining missions army's ministry defense ukraine robofirefighter
Ukrainian Army’s firefighting robot. Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The report notes that this robot is particularly valuable in areas with a high risk of unexploded ordnance or other hazardous conditions, where its ability to operate in difficult terrain and under extreme temperatures is crucial.

“Thanks to its tracked chassis, this fire-fighting robot can navigate challenging terrain, move over burning debris, operate in extreme temperatures, and use its water cannon to create a so-called ‘water wall’,” the Ministry noted.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts