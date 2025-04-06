Frontline report: An old Ukrainian chalk quarry in Luhansk has been eating Russian tanks for two years straight

Today, there are a lot of interesting updates from the Siversk direction. Here, in a bold shift of strategy, Russian forces changed their approach to seize the high ground south of Beloharivka to break and end the stalemate where thousands of Russian soldiers were eliminated before. However, as Ukrainians executed a swift response, Russian plans completely fell apart as the increasing Russian armor shortage left no hope for their soldiers of making it to Ukrainian positions alive.

The goal of the Russian forces in this area is to take control of Siversk. However, as you remember from the previous report, their head-on advance in the east remained unsuccessful. Still, the main Russian offensive focus is on Bilohorivka, as taking the village would allow them to open up Ukrainian defenses and advance towards Siversk. However, Russians face significant difficulties already at the first hurdle, losing thousands of soldiers and still being unable to take the small settlement, even after 2 years of heavy fighting.

Ukrainians dominate the high ground and crush Russian flanks

If we look at the topographic map, we can see that Ukraine’s key defensive advantage against direct Russian advances lies in the elevated chalk quarry and the high ground behind Bilohorivka, which provides a commanding view of Russian frontal assaults. Due to the increased use of drones, Ukrainians repurposed the terricone as an observation post and forward stronghold instead, allowing them to track and counter Russian movements as they approached the village. With both sides holding opposing hills, Russians were forced into a prolonged stalemate that continuously drained their forces.

Natural obstacles, such as the Siverskyi Donets River and the Kreminna Forest, further reinforce Ukrainian defenses by hindering Russian flanking maneuvers from the north. Notably, one of Russia’s most devastating defeats occurred here early in the war when an entire battalion tactical group was wiped out attempting to cross the river. Since then, Ukrainian forces have pushed Russian troops farther from the river and secured the forest with special forces units, preventing any renewed flanking attempts from the north.

However, to the south, towards Zolotarivka, we can see that Ukrainian fire control is limited due to a higher elevation hill ridge and dense forest, which blocks the direct line of sight for Ukrainian positions. This is why the Russians finally decided to change their approach and assault Biloharivka from the southern flank, where they would have better concealment from Ukrainian fire.

Russian forces sought to use Zolotarivka as a staging ground to advance westward toward two critical supply roads supporting Ukrainian troops in Bilhorivka and the chalk quarry. A successful push could encircle Ukrainian defenders, forcing their withdrawal and enabling a Russian advance over the hill ridge into the lowlands. This would also drastically reshape the battle for the Serebrianskyi forest, compelling Ukrainian forces to shift to an all-around defense against Russian attacks from three directions.

Russian southern flank assault crumbles

Although this was Russia’s best tactical option, repeated attempts still ended in disaster. Unfortunately for the Russians, Ukrainian commanders, having analyzed Bilohorivka’s defensive potential over two years of active fighting, anticipated the sudden flanking threat. To counter it, they fortified positions south of the quarry with trenches, strongholds, and reconnaissance drone teams monitoring for attacks.

To compensate, Russian forces attempted mechanized assaults, but the winter’s lack of vegetation exposed them to early detection and devastating Ukrainian fire, leading to heavy losses.

Additionally, as recent successful Ukrainian operations have forced the Russian high command to prioritize other offensive efforts, Russian forces here have been unable to replenish their armored losses, relying instead on motorcycles, ATVs, and buggies to cross open fields. Meanwhile, Ukrainian drone operators and artillery crews, drawing on two years of experience in the area, have been striking with pinpoint accuracy, systematically eliminating the Russian flanking attempts as these fields are now littered with destroyed civilian vehicles Russians had to use for their assaults.

Overall, the layered and well-planned Ukrainian defense of Bilohorivka has effectively repelled repeated Russian assaults on the southern flank. Russian forces, suffering heavy losses and an ongoing shortage of armored vehicles, have once again failed to take control of the village. Despite Russian strategic shifts, the battle has underscored Ukraine’s tactical skill and resilience, reflecting the overall stable and continued Ukrainian defense in the Donbas.

