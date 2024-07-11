Ukraine’s Bohdana artillery production gets financial boost from Denmark

Denmark has announced its financial support for the production of Ukrainian Bohdana self-propelled guns, a move aimed at bolstering Ukraine’s military capabilities amid ongoing conflicts. Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, speaking at the NATO summit in Washington DC, highlighted the initiative as a shift in Denmark’s approach to supporting Ukraine, emphasizing direct orders placed with the Ukrainian defense industry rather than traditional donation methods.

The 2S22 Bohdana, a Ukrainian 155 mm NATO-caliber self-propelled howitzer, completed trials in January 2022 and first engaged in June during the battle for Zmiinyi (Snake) Island, destroying a Russian “Pantsir” missile system and a radar station. It has a firing range of up to 50 km, depending on the type of round used.

The agreement, formalized during a meeting between Poulsen and Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, includes the production and delivery of 18 Bohdana artillery pieces in the coming months. This support not only enhances Ukraine’s frontline capabilities but also significantly contributes to the development of the country’s defense industry, according to the Danish Defense Ministry’s report.

According to Minister Poulsen, this collaboration ensures that the equipment Ukrainian forces need is produced locally, providing logistical advantages and fostering the Ukrainian defense sector. The Danish government has allocated DKK 1.2 billion ($174,6 million) from the Ukraine Fund for this purpose, underlining the strategic importance of this support.

“I hope that more countries will follow the Danish model for procurement in Ukraine. The Ukrainians’ ability to produce equipment is greater than the funding they have right now. Therefore, there is great potential for similar agreements to produce more equipment in Ukraine and at the same time help build the defense industry in Ukraine,” says Troels Lund Poulsen.

According to Liga, this support from Denmark follows a fundraising campaign named ZBROYARI: Manufacturing Freedom, launched by Ukraine in spring 2024, aiming to raise significant funds for local weapons production.

At the onset of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine possessed only one Bohdana self-propelled howitzer. By April, monthly production had ramped up to ten units.

