Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

NATO draft communiqué describes Ukraine’s path to membership as “irreversible,” sources say

The NATO Washington summit’s draft communiqué labels Ukraine’s path to membership “irreversible,” although the final text may change, CNN says, referring to sources.
byYuri Zoria
09/07/2024
2 minute read
NATO Ukraine flags
The Ukrainian and the NATO flags. Source: The Ministry of Affairs of Ukraine
NATO draft communiqué describes Ukraine’s path to membership as “irreversible,” sources say

A draft NATO communiqué has described Ukraine’s path to joining the alliance as “irreversible,” according to three sources familiar with the matter who spoke to CNN on 8 July. This language, if finalized, would send a significant signal to both Kyiv and Moscow as the war in Ukraine continues with no clear end in sight.

According to the CNN sources, the use of the term “irreversible” has been a key point of debate among the 32 NATO members ahead of this week’s summit in Washington. While many European nations have pushed for strong language regarding Ukraine’s future in the alliance, the United States and Germany had proposed describing a “bridge” to NATO membership for Ukraine.

A US official stated that the White House supports the use of “irreversible” in the final communiqué, provided that the document also reaffirms the necessity for Ukraine to continue its work on democratic reforms. The official added that the final version is expected to contain this language.

A senior US administration official indicated on 5 July that the alliance will make “significant new announcements about how we’re increasing NATO’s military, political and financial support for Ukraine” as part of Kyiv’s “bridge to NATO.” The official described the planned deliverables for Ukraine as “quite substantial,” including the establishment of a command at Wiesbaden to coordinate training, equipping, logistics, and force development.

As the debate continues, the final text of the communiqué remains subject to change. The NATO summit is set to begin today, 9 July.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!