NATO draft communiqué describes Ukraine’s path to membership as “irreversible,” sources say

A draft NATO communiqué has described Ukraine’s path to joining the alliance as “irreversible,” according to three sources familiar with the matter who spoke to CNN on 8 July. This language, if finalized, would send a significant signal to both Kyiv and Moscow as the war in Ukraine continues with no clear end in sight.

According to the CNN sources, the use of the term “irreversible” has been a key point of debate among the 32 NATO members ahead of this week’s summit in Washington. While many European nations have pushed for strong language regarding Ukraine’s future in the alliance, the United States and Germany had proposed describing a “bridge” to NATO membership for Ukraine.

A US official stated that the White House supports the use of “irreversible” in the final communiqué, provided that the document also reaffirms the necessity for Ukraine to continue its work on democratic reforms. The official added that the final version is expected to contain this language.

A senior US administration official indicated on 5 July that the alliance will make “significant new announcements about how we’re increasing NATO’s military, political and financial support for Ukraine” as part of Kyiv’s “bridge to NATO.” The official described the planned deliverables for Ukraine as “quite substantial,” including the establishment of a command at Wiesbaden to coordinate training, equipping, logistics, and force development.

As the debate continues, the final text of the communiqué remains subject to change. The NATO summit is set to begin today, 9 July.

