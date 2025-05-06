Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukraine races to take out Russia’s deadliest drone jammer yet: the Black Eye

Russia’s new jammer can ground Ukraine’s drones. Can Ukrainian operators destroy them fast enough?
byDavid Axe
06/05/2025
5 minute read
A Ukrainian drone operator.
A Ukrainian drone operator. Unmanned Systems Forces photo.
Ukraine races to take out Russia’s deadliest drone jammer yet: the Black Eye

Ukrainian drone operators are now hunting the hunters. Across the front line of Russia’s war on Ukraine, a new electronic predator called the Black Eye is silently stalking the battlefield, threatening to neutralize what may be Ukraine’s most decisive advantage.

This isn’t just another piece of Russian hardware—it’s a technological countermove in a rapidly evolving electronic chess match. And it appears to be much better-made—and thus much more effective—than previous Russian jammers.

The Black Eye creates a dome of electronic silence that doesn’t just blind Ukrainian forces—it potentially disarms them.

Drones aren’t just for surveillance—they’ve become Ukraine’s primary weapon in many sectors, with entire engagements fought without troops ever seeing each other. By targeting the operators rather than the drones themselves, these jammers could effectively shut down both reconnaissance capabilities and precision strike operations in a single blow.

Ukrainian forces are worried. Serhii “Flash” Beskrestnov, a leading Ukrainian drone expert, called the Black Eyes “dangerous.” Now, Ukrainian drone operators are hunting down the jammers as fast as they can. Faster, they hope, than the jammers proliferate.

The Black Eye is a suitcase-sized radio noisemaker that can muddle the signals that control all but the best fiber-optic drones. According to an electronic warfare expert who writes under the pseudonym “Roy,” Black Eye can ground surveillance and attack drones from as far as 4 kilometers away, “when located high enough.”

Unlike many other jammers, which target the drone, the Black Eye targets the drone’s operator—blocking a drone’s command signal at its source. The new jammer “is appearing across the whole front,” Roy wrote. “This is a serious development for Ukraine.”

A Black Eye jammer
A Black Eye jammer. Photo via “Roy.”

The Black Eye jammer threatens to nullify Ukraine’s critical drone advantage across the front line. While Ukraine has begun deploying fiber-optic drones that are immune to jamming—using physical cables instead of radio signals to transmit data—these specialized units remain in limited supply.

Unlike traditional drones that rely on vulnerable radio signals, fiber-optic drones use cables to transmit data, providing a more secure connection and making them less susceptible to electronic warfare attacks. The Black Eye jammers pose little threat to these unjammable fiber-optic drones, but the vast majority of Ukraine’s surveillance and attack drone fleet still relies on conventional radio controls—leaving them vulnerable to Russia’s increasingly sophisticated electronic warfare measures.

Not invincible, but challenging

The jammer isn’t perfect, however. “It just has to have radio line-of-sight to [drone] operator positions, which is why Black Eye is typically located as high as possible,” Roy said. Towering high above the battlefield, a Black Eye stands out. This “helps Ukraine to find them,” Roy explained.

Ukrainian drone teams, which don’t yet possess large numbers of unjammable fiber-optic drones, are deliberately hunting down the Black Eyes. If the teams can’t blunt the Black Eye jamming, they risk losing their drone edge, arguably the decisive factor in the Ukrainian armed forces’ mostly successful defensive campaign this year. 

Ukrainian tank damaged survived drones
Explore further

“No Russian tank would survive”: German Leopard 2A4 withstands 10 FPV drone strikes in Ukraine

The operators of the jammer-hunting drones must use control systems with non-standard frequencies in order to dodge the radio noise emitted by the very jammers they’re trying to destroy. But the Russians can match and jam those non-standard frequencies by adding antennae to their Black Eyes.

A complex electronic chess match is raging as Ukrainian drones target the Black Eyes that are targeting them back. The jammers “are being located and destroyed,” Roy said, “but that necessarily takes some time for each one, and apparently they are in mass production and appearing across the whole front.”

More jamming chess

Russia’s fiber-optic drones dodge jamming, but Ukraine hunts them with infrared and sound

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!