Tesla owner Musk criticizes Biden’s initiative for additional $ 24 billion for Ukraine

About with $200 million invested in Trump’s campaign, Elon Musk said “this is not normal” on the Biden administration’s latest funding request for Ukraine.
byMaria Tril
27/11/2024
2 minute read
Elon Musk. Credit: Wikipedia
Elon Musk, a billionaire entrepreneur closely aligned with former President Donald Trump and a potential candidate for his administration, has publicly criticized President Joe Biden’s request to Congress for $24 billion in additional aid to Ukraine.

Politico reported on that Joe Biden proposed to Congress to approve additional funding of $24 billion to increase aid to Ukraine. The requested funds are part of a strategic package designed to ensure continued support for Ukraine, even during a potential presidential administration transition, which will take oofice in DC since January next year.

“This is not normal,” Musk wrote on X, commenting on Biden’s funding proposal.

The proposed funding by Biden has drawn sharp criticism from Republican lawmakers. Senator Mike Lee of Utah has vocally opposed the request, saying that any Biden administration funding proposals should be rejected.

According to Associated Press sources, Musk’s political action committee, America PAC, has invested approximately $200 million in supporting Trump’s electoral campaign. His involvement with Trump’s political circle has been complex and evolving.

Axios previously reported that Musk was present during Trump’s first telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after Trump’s electoral victory. During this interaction, Musk reportedly promised to continue supporting Ukraine through Starlink satellite internet services.

NBC News sources said that Musk’s aggressive involvement is increasingly frustrating Trump’s inner circle. The report indicates that Musk has been so assertive in promoting his views about Trump’s potential second presidential term that he is metaphorically “stepping on the toes” of the transition team.

Trump’s transition team announced that Musk and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy have been offered leadership positions in a proposed new government efficiency department (DOGE).

