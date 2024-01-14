Biden says Republicans will have “an awful lot to pay for” if they don’t pass military assistance for Ukraine now

He warned, answering the question of journalists, that “if my Republican colleagues don’t fund Ukraine, they’re going to have an awful lot of – to pay for.”

Republicans blocked a funding bill for Ukraine aid on 6 December, wanting domestic border policy changes tied to any further military assistance. So far, both parties failed to reach an agreement in the Congress.

Regarding border policy, Biden said he is prepared “to make significant alterations at the border.” He added that negotiations have been going on for the last five weeks, and he is hopeful there will be a solution reached.

