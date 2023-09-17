Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

CNN: Zelenskyy to meet Biden at White House

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet all US senators in Senate and US President Joe Biden at White House on 21 September, according to CNN.
bySerge Havrylets
17/09/2023
2 minute read
Presidents Joe Biden of the US and Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine in Kyiv on 20 February 2023. Photo: Telegram/Zelenskiy Official
On 21 September, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver a speech to US senators in Congress and then meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House, CNN reported.

President Zelenskyy’s meeting with the senators is organized by the leaders of both parties in the US Senate, Democrat Chuck Schumer and Republican Mitch McConnell. The President of Ukraine will address the senators at 10:00 a.m. local time (5:00 p.m. Kyiv time).

According to CNN, Zelenskyy will not address a joint session of the US Congress. His speech in the Senate will be preceded by a closed briefing on Ukraine for senators scheduled for Wednesday, 20 September.

After the congressional events, US President Joe Biden will host Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy at the White House, as previously confirmed by Biden’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Zelenskyy’s visit comes as the US Congress is considering a White House request for an additional $23 billion in aid to Ukraine. But its approval is still uncertain, as there are serious divisions within the Republican Party on the issue, according to CNN.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy last traveled to the US in December 2022. It was the first time Zelenskyy left Ukraine since the full-scale Russian invasion began in February 2022.

Aside from his trip to Washington, DC, Zelenskyy plans several meetings with other world leaders in New York City during the United Nations General Assembly, CNN reported, according to people familiar with the plans.

