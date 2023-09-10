Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

FT: Biden one step from supplying Ukraine with ATACMS

US President Biden is nearing a decision on providing Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles, according to The Financial Times, citing sources within the White House. ATACMS missiles with a range of up to 300 km can effectively target Russian territory.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
10/09/2023
1 minute read
An ATACMS being launched by an M270. Photo; sill-www.army.mil
US President Biden may decide to provide Ukraine with ATACMS missiles soon, The Financial Times reports. Washington has been cautious about Ukraine’s request for ATACMS missiles. Americans are concerned with the possibility of them being used to strike Russian territory. However, according to the publication, Biden has been facing increasing pressure from both sides of the political spectrum in the US Congress to approve the transfer.

The UK and France have already sent their long-range missiles to Ukraine this year. ATACMS have an advantage over them because they can be fired from Himars launchers rather than Soviet-era fighter jets.  

On 6 September, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Kyiv, where he met Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba. At a joint press conference, Kuleba said they had a “substantive discussion” about ATACMS. “I’m very happy that this option is still open,” Kuleba said.

Supplying Ukraine with ATACMS would be a logical step of US military support for Kyiv, FT reports. US Abrams tanks are on the way to Ukraine, and the US has started training Ukrainian F-16 jet pilots. Washington also started supplying Kyiv with cluster munitions and depleted uranium tank ammunition.  

