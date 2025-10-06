Russian strikes on energy facilities leave 21,000 without power in Kharkiv, destroy homes and kill woman in Kherson

Russia attacked multiple Ukrainian cities, especially those closer to the front line, on the night of 5-6 October, deploying over a hundred strike drones that targeted energy infrastructure and civilian areas.

The assault caused widespread blackouts, leaving thousands without electricity, light, and heating as temperatures decline.

Russian forces launched 116 strike drones against Ukraine, including Shahed, "Gerbera," and other unmanned aerial vehicle types, according to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Ukrainian air defense systems neutralized 83 targets across the north, south, east, and center of the country.

Despite the interceptions, military personnel recorded 30 drone hits across seven locations.

Kharkiv suffers repeated strikes and power outages

Fifteen explosions rocked the second largest city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine between 10:44 p.m. and 11:10 p.m. on 5 October, with another blast at 11:30 p.m.

The Novobavarski district and city suburbs bore the brunt of the attack, which involved 16 drones according to local officials.

More than 40 private houses in Novobavarski district sustained damage.

Russian drones struck Kharkiv with 15 explosions on the night of 5-6 October, plunging the city into darkness as strikes targeted critical infrastructure.



The attack:

♦️destroyed an energy system facility

♦️damaged more than 40 private houses

An energy system facility took a direct hit, causing widespread destruction to the city's power infrastructure.

The assault left over 20 thousand consumers without electricity on the morning of 6 October, according to Kharkiv Regional Military Administration head Oleh Syniehubov.

Energy workers began restoration efforts while requesting patience from affected residents.

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on 5-6 October that damaged over 40 private homes and an energy facility. Photos: Novobavarski district of Kharkiv/Facebook

Mayor Ihor Terekhov described the severity of the attack:

"A very serious hit occurred, with extensive destruction to the energy system and energy infrastructure in general. In addition, private residential buildings were damaged, windows were damaged, roofs were damaged, and our communal services are also working to restore order."

Ukrainian firefighters battle blazes in Kharkiv after Russian drone strikes on the night of 5-6 October. Photos: State Emergency Service

Chernihiv energy infrastructure targeted

Russian forces struck energy facilities in northeastern Chernihiv Oblast's Ichnia community during the overnight attack.

The regional energy company Chernihivoblenergo confirmed a direct hit to an energy facility and began restoration work while monitoring the security situation.

Kherson city and region face deadly strikes

Russian forces conducted multiple strikes against Kherson city and region on 6 October, causing destruction, deaths and injuries across several locations.

Kherson, located in southern Ukraine near the front line has been liberated by Ukrainian forces in late 2022. It faces daily Russian shelling that continues to destroy homes and claim lives.

In Kherson city's Dniprovskyi district, Russian forces carried out four separate morning attacks. The first strike occurred around 6:15 a.m., when a 57-year-old man sustained a mine-blast injury and an open fracture of his left leg. Police transported him to hospital for emergency treatment, Suspilne reports.

At approximately 6:45 a.m., Russian forces shelled the same district again. A 66-year-old man received a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his legs and head, requiring hospitalization.

Around 7:00 a.m., a third strike hit the Dniprovskyi district. Medical personnel took a 64-year-old man to hospital with a mine-blast injury and an open fracture of his right thigh. A 70-year-old man later required hospitalization with shrapnel wounds and a mine-blast injury.

In Stepanivka, a suburb of Kherson, Russian shelling struck a house, wounding an entire family. A man, woman, and two girls aged 12 and 16 sustained contusions, blast injuries, and closed craniocerebral injuries, according to Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Prokudin. All four family members were hospitalized.

Destroyed home in Stepanivka, a suburb of Kherson, where Russian shelling struck on 6 October. A family of four, including girls aged 12 and 16, sustained blast injuries and contusions when the shell hit their house. Photos: State Emergency Service

The morning attack on Stepanivka sparked fires at two one-story residential buildings and an outbuilding, which firefighters extinguished.

Rescue workers responded to reports of people trapped under rubble following the shelling. Emergency personnel cleared the debris, rescued two injured individuals, and recovered the body of a woman killed in the attack.

The assault on Stepanivka resulted in one death and five wounded, including two children, according to the State Emergency Service.

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kherson on 6 October. Photos: State Emergency Service

Zaporizhzhia enterprise damaged in afternoon shelling

Russian forces opened fire on Zaporizhzhia during afternoon hours on 6 October. Explosions sounded in several districts of the city, with strikes hitting the territory of one unspecified enterprise and damaging a roadway in Khortytskyi district.

One woman sustained injuries in the assault and sought medical assistance, Regional Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov reported. Officials continued clarifying information about the full consequences of the attack.