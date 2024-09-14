Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

No green light yet for Ukraine’s deep strikes, UK’s Starmer reports after White House meeting

UK PM Starmer, after meeting with US President Biden, says no decision yet on Russia long-range strikes for Ukraine, hints at further talks during UN Assembly.
byYuri Zoria
14/09/2024
2 minute read
green light yet ukraine's deep strikes uk's starmer reports after white house meeting us president joe biden (l) uk pm keir (r) washington 13 september 2024
US President Joe Biden (L) and UK PM Keir Starmer (R) meeting in Washington on 13 September 2024. Screenshot: SkyNews
No green light yet for Ukraine’s deep strikes, UK’s Starmer reports after White House meeting

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer revealed on 13 September that no final decision has been made regarding long-range strikes inside Russia for Ukraine following his meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House, as per Politico.

Despite Ukraine’s appeals amid escalated Russian air attacks on Ukrainian cities, Western countries, including the US and the UK, have restricted Ukraine’s use of their long-range weapons like ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles to prevent deep strikes inside Russia, allegedly aiming to avoid escalation.

According to Politico, Starmer said after the meeting,

“We’ve come to a strong position,” but emphasized that “this wasn’t a meeting about a particular capability.”

He hinted at potential further developments, stating,

“We’ll obviously pick up again in UNGA [UN General Assembly] in just a few days time with a wider group of individuals.”

The White House, in its official readout of the meeting, stated that President Biden and Prime Minister Starmer “reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine as it continues to defend against Russia’s aggression.” The leaders also “expressed deep concern about Iran and North Korea’s provision of lethal weapons to Russia and the People’s Republic of China’s support to Russia’s defense industrial base.

Biden dismissed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claim that allowing such strikes would put NATO countries “at war with Russia,” saying, “I don’t think much about Vladimir Putin.” In response to a question about how soon he was prepared to let Ukraine fire missiles deeper into Russia, Biden added, “We’re going to discuss that now,” Politico reported.

Prior to the meeting, Starmer had not ruled out allowing Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles despite Putin’s threats. He stated, as reported by Politico, “Russia started this conflict. Russia illegally invaded Ukraine. Russia can end this conflict straight away.

Follow-up:

No green light yet for Ukraine’s deep strikes, UK’s Starmer reports after White House meeting

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts