ISW reports Ukrainian gains near Kreminna, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia; Russian advances near Kreminna, Kupiansk

Recent confirmed reports indicate advances by Russian and Ukrainian forces along the Kupiansk-Svatove-Kreminna line, ISW says.

Russian troops made slight progress northwest of Synkivka-Lake Lyman (northeast of Kupiansk) and east of Terny (west of Kreminna), coming within two kilometers of Terny.

Ukrainian forces recaptured tactical positions near Yampolivka (west of Kreminna). Ongoing fights are reported near Kupiansk, Kreminna, and surrounding areas. Claims of Russian advances in western Bilohorivka lack visual confirmation. Russian military units, including the 4th Guards Tank Division and the 7th Motorized Rifle Brigade, are active near Svatove and Bilohorivka.