ISW reports Ukrainian gains near Kreminna, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia; Russian advances near Kreminna, Kupiansk

Ukrainian forces have achieved confirmed gains near Kreminna and Donetsk City in eastern Ukraine, as well as in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, while Russian forces have also made verified progress near Kupiansk and Kreminna, according to a February 12 update by the US-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
Russian Subordinate Main Effort #1: Luhansk Oblast
Russian objective: Capture the remainder of Luhansk Oblast and push westward into eastern Kharkiv Oblast and northern Donetsk Oblast
Recent confirmed reports indicate advances by Russian and Ukrainian forces along the Kupiansk-Svatove-Kreminna line, ISW says.
Russian troops made slight progress northwest of Synkivka-Lake Lyman (northeast of Kupiansk) and east of Terny (west of Kreminna), coming within two kilometers of Terny.
Ukrainian forces recaptured tactical positions near Yampolivka (west of Kreminna). Ongoing fights are reported near Kupiansk, Kreminna, and surrounding areas. Claims of Russian advances in western Bilohorivka lack visual confirmation. Russian military units, including the 4th Guards Tank Division and the 7th Motorized Rifle Brigade, are active near Svatove and Bilohorivka.
Russian Subordinate Main Effort #2: Donetsk Oblast
Russian objective: Capture the entirety of Donetsk Oblast, the claimed territory of Russia’s proxies in Donbas)
Russian forces reportedly made advances west of Bakhmut, including up to one kilometer along the Bakhmut-Chasiv Yar highway towards Khromove, and in areas north of Bohdanivka and near Klishchiivka. However, ISW has not confirmed these claims visually.
Positional battles persist near Bakhmut, with a specific focus on areas around Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Kurdyumivka, Mayorske, Pivdenne, and New York. The 98th Airborne Division and the Chechen “Sever-Akhmat” unit are active south of Bohdanivka and near Klishchiivka, respectively.
Russian forces reportedly made gains in Avdiivka, with conflicting reports about crossing the rail line and entrenching west of it; these claims lack visual confirmation from ISW. Advances were claimed along Chystyakova Street and Zaliznychnyi Lane in northern Avdiivka and a 300-meter push in southern Avdiivka.
Russian movements were also reported in forest areas east of Opytne and towards Pervomaiske, southwest of Avdiivka, without visual evidence. Positional battles continue around Avdiivka, with Ukrainian forces noting increased Russian use of armored vehicles and tanks in the area, suggesting enhanced Russian control near Avdiivka.
Ukrainian forces made slight advances southwest of Donetsk City, with ongoing battles to the west and southwest on 12 February. Geolocated footage from 11 February indicates a minor Ukrainian push northeast of Pobieda. Russian milbloggers reported Russian gains along the Vuhledar-Pobieda highway and near Pobieda, with continued fighting near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka. Russian military units, including the 150th Motorized Rifle Division and the 5th Motorized Rifle Brigade, are active in directions west of Donetsk City, with additional units near Pobieda and Novomykhailivka.
Russian Supporting Effort: Southern Axis
Russian objective: Maintain frontline positions and secure rear areas against Ukrainian strikes
Ukrainian forces achieved a confirmed advance in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, with ongoing battles reported on 12 February. Geolocated footage shows a Ukrainian movement west of Pyatykhatky near Kamianske, although the timing of this advance is unclear. Despite a Russian claim of progress near Novoprokopivka, ISW lacks visual confirmation.
The Ukrainian General Staff noted failed Russian attacks near Robotyne and Novopokrovka. Russian military presence includes the 42nd Motorized Rifle Division in Zaporizhzhia, the 1152nd Motorized Rifle Regiment near Robotyne, and the 19th Motorized Rifle Division south of Kamianske.
