Russian troops shell 11 settlements in Donetsk Oblast

On 1 March, Russian troops shelled 11 settlements in Donetsk Oblast with Grad and BM-27 Uragan rocket launchers and striked villages and cities with artillery and aircraft, the Ukrainian police reported.
One civilian was killed in the shelling of Bakhmut after Russian soldiers targeted a residential building and a store.
