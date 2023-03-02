Russian troops shell 11 settlements in Donetsk Oblast

On 1 March, Russian troops shelled 11 settlements in Donetsk Oblast with Grad and BM-27 Uragan rocket launchers and striked villages and cities with artillery and aircraft, the Ukrainian police reported.

One civilian was killed in the shelling of Bakhmut after Russian soldiers targeted a residential building and a store.

Tags: Donetsk, Russia