Ukrainian paratroopers destroy Russian ammo depot in Donetsk Oblast: VIDEO

According to the Command of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces, Ukrainian paratroopers have destroyed a Russian ammunition depot in Donetsk Oblast with combat drones.

“The paratroopers of the 79th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Airborne Assault Forces continue to carry out combat missions in Donetsk Oblast. During combat operations, maroon berets from Mykolaiv are actively using drones.

It can be noted that the operators of the drones have achieved exceptional proficiency in destroying the enemy with pinpoint accuracy strikes. The video footage shows that projectiles hit targets with astonishing precision, leaving the enemy no chance of survival,” the Command said.

