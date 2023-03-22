First batch of 122-mm shells made by Ukraine’s defense enterprise abroad arrived to the frontline

122-mm ammunition being delivered to the frontline. Photo: Ukroboronprom

The first batch of 122-mm artillery shells produced abroad by Ukraine’s state defense enterprise Ukroboronprom arrived at the frontline, the enterprise press service reported.

The shells of the Soviet caliber are made “in cooperation with one of NATO countries” by Ukrainian specialists in “one of the NATO countries”, just like tank shells of the caliber 125 mm and mortar shells of 120 mm. Ukraine wasn’t producing its ammunition before the war, although it had a huge stock of Soviet-era artillery and mortars.

Also, as was reported, Ukraine started producing 152-mm artillery ammunition where some facilities inside Ukraine are used, although the production is divided between different cities and places.

