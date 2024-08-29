Eng
AP: US plant increases production of 155mm ammunition for Ukraine

A Pennsylvania ammunition plant increased production of crucial 155mm artillery shells by 50% to support Ukraine’s defense efforts.
29/08/2024
155mm artillery ammunition
155mm artillery ammunition. Photo: mil.in.ua
According to US government officials, a Pennsylvania ammunition plant crucial to Ukraine’s defense against Russia significantly ramped up production of 155mm artillery shells.

Ukraine faces a significant shortage of 155mm ammunition, which is crucial for Ukraine’s defense against Russian forces. These shells are the standard NATO artillery caliber used in various howitzers supplied to Ukraine by Western allies. They provide Ukraine with long-range fire capability, allowing its forces to strike Russian targets from a distance and counter Russian artillery.

According to the Associated Press (AP), the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant has boosted output by 50%, from 24,000 to 36,000 monthly rounds.

“Right now, we’re concentrating on 155. That’s pretty much all we’re concentrating on,” Richard Hansen, the Army commander’s representative at the plant, said during a media tour. “We’re working hard to ensure that we achieve the Pentagon’s goal.”

The increase comes from a $400 million modernization project at the factory. Three new production lines are developing, further enhancing the plant’s capacity to produce these critical munitions.

The US government has sent over 3 million 155mm artillery rounds to Ukraine since the 2022 Russian invasion. The White House recently announced a $125 million weapons package for Ukraine, which includes more 155mm shells.

The Scranton facility, which began as a locomotive repair shop before being converted for military production during the Korean War, plays a crucial role in manufacturing. It cuts and forges 2,000-pound steel bars into shell casings, which are then sent to Iowa for explosives and fuse fitting.

General Dynamics has operated the government-owned plant since 2006. The ongoing modernization effort includes about 20 projects, and new equipment has been installed to maximize efficiency in the 500,000-square-foot factory.

