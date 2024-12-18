Rheinmetall to supply Ukraine with propelling charges for 155mm artillery

Rheinmetall has been contracted by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense to supply 155mm artillery propellant charge modules.

This deal, among other things, demonstrates the deepening industrial partnership between Germany’s Rheinmetall and Ukraine as the latter seeks to build long-term defense capabilities against Russian aggression.

The order, booked in Q4 2024, is worth around €9 million. It envisages the delivery of several tens of thousands of 155mm propellant charge modules of various types. They are to be delivered

in January 2025.

Rheinmetall is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of large-caliber ammunition and propellant systems. In modern artillery, projectiles and propelling charges are loaded separately in order to achieve different ranges.

The German company emphasizes that, with extensive deliveries and support services for Ukraine, it is now Ukraine’s most important defense industry partner in its defensive struggle against Russian aggression.

During the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024 from 11-12 June in Berlin, the company and Ukraine signed a memorandum of understanding to expand their strategic cooperation. The agreement aims to identify and develop further areas for deeper cooperation between the Ukrainian defense industry and the Düsseldorf-based technology group.

Concrete projects in the planning stage include the production of artillery ammunition as well as the delivery and production of Lynx infantry fighting vehicles. In addition to possible direct deliveries by Rheinmetall, the (re-) industrialization of national manufacturing know-how is intended to make a significant contribution to Ukraine’s sustainable defense capability. Earlier this week, the company announced that it had received an order to supply Ukraine with a further 20 Marder 1A3 infantry fighting vehicles. Furthermore, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had already announced on 2 December during a visit to Kyiv that among the weapons that Germany will transfer before the end of the year will be the sixth IRIS-T system, launchers for the Patriot system and anti-aircraft tanks Gepard.

Related: