Ukrainian border guards receive Czech Dita self-propelled artillery

Modern Czech-manufactured Dita self-propelled artillery systems feature automated firing controls and advanced ballistic computers.
byYuri Zoria
16/01/2025
Ukrainian border guards mastering Czech-made DITA self-propelled howitzer. Photo: State Border Guard Service
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has received a 155 mm DITA self-propelled howitzer, as reported by the service’s press office. According to the report, border guards are already mastering the new artillery system and will soon join defense forces in using these self-propelled howitzers against Russian invaders on the frontline.

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Ukraine is transitioning from Soviet-era 152 mm artillery to NATO-standard 155 mm systems due to dwindling 152 mm shell stockpiles, combat losses, and wear on existing artillery. Ukraine operates various allied-supplied 155 mm systems and produces its own Bohdana wheeled howitzer.

Military publication Militarnyi previously reported that the Netherlands had ordered 15 Dita systems from the Czech Republic for Ukraine – initially nine units, followed by an additional six. However, it remains unclear whether these specific systems were transferred to the State Border Guard Service or obtained through other means, such as state defense procurement, Militarnyi noted.

The Dita SPG, developed and manufactured by Czech company Excalibur Army, is based on the Czechoslovak Dana wheeled self-propelled gun (SPG) concept. The Dita system features high automation levels – the system’s ballistic computer independently calculates firing parameters, while automation handles gun aiming, ammunition loading, propellant charge insertion, and firing. Dita has a firing range of up to 39 kilometers.

In late December 2024, the 12th Azov Brigade received the Dita SPG. Militarnyi had also reported the National Guard’s acquisition of these artillery systems in November. The 3rd Operational Brigade Spartan of the National Guard received such artillery systems as well.

