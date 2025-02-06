Some 7,000 Russian soldiers have died on the Pokrovsk front in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast, says Victor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Grouping of Troops, citing Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukrinform reports.

In total, Russian losses on the Pokrovsk front have reached 15,000, including wounded, Trehubov stated.

“The Pokrovsk front remains the most active direction, with 24 assault operations in the past day, primarily to the south and southwest of the city,” he noted.

Trehubov emphasized that Russian losses now exceed those of the entire Second Chechen War, including killed, wounded, and missing personnel.

“Russia lost 6,000 troops during the entire Second Chechen War. In just one month near Pokrovsk, their losses have already surpassed that figure,” he said.

He added that Russian forces are throwing all available reserves in an attempt to encircle the city.

“If they managed to cut off supply routes from the west and southwest, they could claim some success. But they have failed. Instead, they are suffering massive losses in personnel and equipment, desperately clinging to small villages southwest of Pokrovsk,” Trehubov explained.

He also noted that in Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces are attempting to cross the Oskil River, but Ukrainian troops continue to push them back.

Earlier, Serhii Dobriak, head of the Pokrovsk City Military Administration, reported that all children were evacuated from Pokrovsk. He claimed that approximately 7,000 residents remain in the city, with around 10,000 in the surrounding community—only a fraction of the pre-war population, which was six times larger.

Dobriak noted that evacuation efforts have slowed recently, with no more than 5-6 people leaving daily. However, forced evacuation measures by the military are not currently required.

