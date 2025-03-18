Russia employs new dual-drone tactic during failed Oskil River crossing in Kharkiv

Russians are attempting to force a crossing of the Oskil River in Kharkiv Oblast. Additionally, the Russians are employing a “rather unusual” drone tactic, says Pavlo Shamshyn, spokesperson for the Kharkiv operational-tactical group, according to UNIAN.

As of March 2025, the situation on Ukraine’s front lines remains intense, with clashes reported across multiple sectors. Russian forces have made marginal advances in northern Sumy Oblast, while Ukrainian forces have successfully repelled several mechanized assaults near Chasiv Yar and Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast.

He noted that during the attempted crossing of the Oskil, Russian forces could only move infantry groups to the right bank. This means they are currently unable to use vehicles on the Ukraine-controlled side of the river.

“When their infantry groups do manage to reach the other bank by various means, they are actively supported by both strike drones and artillery. It is worth mentioning that they have started to use a rather interesting tactic here. It wasn’t a complete surprise to us, but they hadn’t done this before,” Shamshyn emphasized.

As Russia’s infantry group moves forward, two drones follow them: one for reconnaissance and the other for strikes.

“For example, when their infantry group encounters resistance from our troops, they deploy the strike drone. Meanwhile, the reconnaissance drone adjusts artillery fire and helps them make tactical decisions. However, they have not been successful, as our forces are repelling these attacks,” the Ukrainian military spokesperson added.

Regarding the situation near Vovchansk, the frontline runs along the Vovcha River. From time to time Russian groups attempt to cross it but without success.

“We detect their movements in time, and as soon as it happens, we use all available means to eliminate them,” Shamshyn stressed.

Vovchansk itself has been reduced to ruins. However, the Russians are using underground utilities in the city to amass personnel and equipment.

“They like to hide in basements and various pipes. But we are doing everything possible to ensure that when they crawl into those pipes, they don’t come back out. For now, the situation in Vovchansk is under control, and the Russians have no success,” the officer stated.

