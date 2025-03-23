Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

UK intel: Putin’s decree pressures Ukrainians to accept Russian passports or leave occupied areas

This move is part of ongoing Russian efforts to enforce Russification policies in these areas, aiming to eliminate Ukrainian culture, identity, and statehood.
byYuri Zoria
23/03/2025
3 minute read
occupied occupation Ukraine
Propaganda billboard in the occupied territories (“Russia is here forever”). Photo: Sergei Bobylev/TASS
UK intel: Putin’s decree pressures Ukrainians to accept Russian passports or leave occupied areas

In its 22 March intelligence update, the UK Defense Ministry said a new Russian regulation is likely designed to compel Ukrainian nationals in Russian-occupied territories to leave if they refuse to accept Russian passports and citizenship.

Russian President Volodymyr Putin signed a decree on 20 March, Ukrainian nationals living in Russia, or in sovereign Ukrainian territory illegally occupied by Russia, to settle their legal status by 10 September 2025, or leave the territory, further forcibly changing the ethnic composition of the occupied areas.

According to the Ministry, this Russian action is part of a broader strategy by Putin and the Russian leadership to enforce Russification, undermining Ukrainian culture, identity, and statehood.

The British Defense Ministry wrote:

  • On 20 March 2025 Russian President Putin signed a decree that mandated Ukrainian nationals living in Russia, or in sovereign Ukrainian territory illegally occupied by Russia, to ‘settle their legal status’ by 10 September 2025, or leave the territory.

  • Putin’s decree is almost certainly intended to force the departure from Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory of Ukrainian nationals who refuse to accept Russian passports and citizenship. Putin and the Russian senior leadership continue to prosecute a Russification policy in illegally occupied Ukrainian territory, as part of longstanding efforts to extirpate Ukrainian culture, identity, and statehood.

  • Russia erroneously and illegally defines both occupied and unoccupied Ukrainian territory in the Ukrainian oblasts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, as well as Crimea, as being part of the Russian Federation. This is in direct contradiction with Russia’s own stated recognition of Ukraine’s independence and sovereignty following the collapse of the Soviet Union, as well as broader international recognition of Ukraine.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts