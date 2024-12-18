Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Zelenskyy says Ukraine has no strength to recapture Crimea and Donbas

byMaria Tril
18/12/2024
2 minute read
zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gives an interview to Le Parisien, December 2024. Credit: Screenshot from a video by the Ukrainian Presidential Office
Zelenskyy says Ukraine has no strength to recapture Crimea and Donbas

In an online interaction with Le Parisien readers on 18 December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine currently lacks the military capacity to reclaim the Russian-occupied territories of Crimea and parts of Donbas.

The Russian occupation of Crimea and the Donetsk Oblast began in early 2014. The US and its NATO allies have consistently condemned Russia’s actions since the annexation of Crimea in 2014. NATO has not recognized Russia’s annexation and supported Ukraine’s sovereignty within its internationally recognized borders.

The discussions about the recapture of Crimea and the Donetsk Oblast have intensified after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

In 2024, discussions about potential peace talks between Ukraine and Russia have gained attention amid a deadlock in the ongoing war. The head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, said that real negotiations for a lasting peace will only be possible when Russia has exhausted its resources to continue the war. Some allies suggested Ukraine to give up occupied territories.

“Legally, we cannot renounce our territories. This is prohibited by the Ukrainian Constitution. If they [Russians] physically control part of our territories today, then they control them. Unfortunately, not us,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy instead suggested a diplomatic alternative, proposing that Western powers could potentially compel Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate.

The president said that recognizing the occupied territories would mean a tantamount to forgiving Putin’s actions.

“This means simply forgiving him everything. And that is impossible,” he added.

Zelenskyy called for active diplomatic intervention, specifically highlighting the roles of the United States and Europe. “Diplomacy does not mean legalizing his occupation. It is a way to end the war diplomatically,” he said.

Referencing previous statements from November, Zelenskyy reiterated that Ukraine cannot sacrifice tens of thousands of lives to reclaim Crimea, suggesting diplomatic channels as a potential alternative.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts