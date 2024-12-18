Zelenskyy says Ukraine has no strength to recapture Crimea and Donbas

In an online interaction with Le Parisien readers on 18 December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine currently lacks the military capacity to reclaim the Russian-occupied territories of Crimea and parts of Donbas.

The Russian occupation of Crimea and the Donetsk Oblast began in early 2014. The US and its NATO allies have consistently condemned Russia’s actions since the annexation of Crimea in 2014. NATO has not recognized Russia’s annexation and supported Ukraine’s sovereignty within its internationally recognized borders.

The discussions about the recapture of Crimea and the Donetsk Oblast have intensified after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

In 2024, discussions about potential peace talks between Ukraine and Russia have gained attention amid a deadlock in the ongoing war. The head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, said that real negotiations for a lasting peace will only be possible when Russia has exhausted its resources to continue the war. Some allies suggested Ukraine to give up occupied territories.

“Legally, we cannot renounce our territories. This is prohibited by the Ukrainian Constitution. If they [Russians] physically control part of our territories today, then they control them. Unfortunately, not us,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy instead suggested a diplomatic alternative, proposing that Western powers could potentially compel Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate.

The president said that recognizing the occupied territories would mean a tantamount to forgiving Putin’s actions.

“This means simply forgiving him everything. And that is impossible,” he added.

Zelenskyy called for active diplomatic intervention, specifically highlighting the roles of the United States and Europe. “Diplomacy does not mean legalizing his occupation. It is a way to end the war diplomatically,” he said.

Referencing previous statements from November, Zelenskyy reiterated that Ukraine cannot sacrifice tens of thousands of lives to reclaim Crimea, suggesting diplomatic channels as a potential alternative.

