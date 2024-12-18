No current prospects for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, says Zelenskyy’s adviser

Currently, there are no prospects for peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the Head of the President’s Office, told Ukrainian journalist Vasyl Holovanov in an interview.

Following Trump’s election victory, discussions have emerged about potential peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, as Trump has expressed a desire to end the war swiftly. However, it remains uncertain how he will persuade Moscow to engage in negotiations. Reports suggest that Trump might consider a peace deal that compromises Ukraine’s territorial integrity, raising concerns among allies regarding future US support for Ukraine.

Podoliak explained that Ukraine and Russia hold fundamentally incompatible positions on how to end the fighting. Ukraine did not seek war, so any negotiations must focus on upholding international law and preserving territorial integrity.

“Potential talks could also explore possible security guarantees, such as a collective security framework with Ukraine as a member of NATO or other mechanisms that would protect both Ukraine and Eastern Europe from potential Russian aggression,” said Podoliak.

He noted that Moscow aimed to profit from the war through territorial gains, reputational advantages, and military and economic benefits. Additionally, Russia seeks recognition of its “victory” in the war against Ukraine. Only sustained pressure, he emphasized, can force Moscow into genuine negotiations with Kyiv.

He dismissed the idea of negotiations without clear objectives, criticizing those who advocate dialogue without understanding Russia’s true intentions. Podoliak questioned whether those who believe negotiations should come at Ukraine’s expense are willing to offer their own concessions instead. He argued that a realistic approach is crucial to assessing the feasibility of any negotiation process.

Earlier, Andrii Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office, said that peace talks with Russia will only be possible when Moscow runs out of resources to continue the war.

